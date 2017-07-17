Home > Local >

Army will soon attack Boko Haram base in Lake Chad

Boko Haram Nigerian army will soon attack terrorist base in Lake Chad

This disclosure was made by the Acting General Officer Commanding, GOC 8 Task Force Division, Stevenson Olabanji,.

The Nigerian army has disclosed its plan to launch an attack on a Boko Haram base that was recently discovered in Lake Chad.

This disclosure was made by the Acting General Officer Commanding, GOC 8 Task Force Division, Stevenson Olabanji, while he was visiiting troops in Gudumbali village in Borno state.

According to a statement by the Task Force Division's spokesman, Timothy Antigha, Olabanji issued orders to the 118 Task Force Battalion under his division to be ready to attack the secret operational base at any time.

According to Antigha, part of what Olabanji had said included, "The tempo of ongoing clearance operations will be increased, so be prepared. You may be ordered at any time to clear the remnants of Boko Haram elements in the identified locations."

The primary Boko Haram base in the Sambisa Forest was cleared last year by the army, but the group has successfully launched deadly attacks in Borno state.

