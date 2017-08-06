Home > Local >

Army says parents donating their girls for suicide bombing

Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman play

Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman

(Premium Times)

The Nigerian Army has said some parents in the North East region are donating their female children for suicide bombing.

This was made known by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement released on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Usman begged religious, traditional and community rulers in the North-East to dissuade parents from donating their children to Boko Haram.

The Army spokesman also said the appeal to religious, traditional and community leaders was consequent upon some “revelations” made by some arrested suicide bombers.

He said, “The Nigerian Army wishes to appeal to religious, traditional and community leaders, as well as all well-meaning Nigerians, especially in the North-East of our country, to help dissuade people from donating their daughters or wards to Boko Haram terrorists for indoctrination and suicide  bombing missions.

“This appeal became expedient in view of recent revelations by some intercepted female suicide bombers during interrogations. It was discovered that most of these hapless minors were ‘donated’ to the terrorist sect by their heartless and misguided parents and guardians, as part of their contribution to the perpetuation of the Boko Haram terrorists’ dastardly acts against the Nigerian society and humanity.

“The acts of these parents and guardians are not only barbaric, but condemnable and unacceptable. Nigerians have a responsibility and obligation to collectively mould our children and wards.

“Consequently, members of the public are kindly requested to be more vigilant, security conscious and report any suspicious persons or those whose daughters or female wards are missing or have not been seen recently. The public is also kindly reminded that the Nigerian Army’s offer and reward of N500,000 to anybody that brings information about suicide bombing is still available.

