Army not plotting coup against Osinbajo

The Nigerian military has denied claims of plotting a coup against Acting President Yemi Osinbajo amid allegations that it is trying to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, made the military position's clear in a statement released on Thursday, July 14, 2017.

The statement said the military is not planning to disrupt the country's democracy, saying it was committed to the "best global practices of governance".

The statement read, "The book launched on Brigadier General Zakaria Maimalari in Abuja on 3 July 2017 was attended by notable senior citizens of Nigeria among others, including; former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon GCFR and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, both, who by every standard can never belong to any such thing as C=cabals.

"It was not a cover for any power take over as wickedly portrayed not minding the presence of key patriotic elder statesmen and leaders at the event.

"This shows clear lack of situation analysis capability due to ulterior motive. Hence, should be discountenanced. ”Nigerian military in the recent past has been in the fore front of the country’s foreign policy and political direction of ensuring political stability in the West African sub-region.

"The cases of Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea and The Gambia are still fresh in the memory of Nigerians.

"In the Gambia, the Armed Forces of Nigeria took the lead in the military coalition to ensure that the will of Gambians was achieved and democracy sustained.

"Thus, it is morally, practically, professionally and ethically impossible for the contemporary Nigerian Military to embark on truncating democracy in its own Country.

"More so, members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are in tune with best global practices of governance, which is civil democracy."

There have been unending rumours about a cabal trying to unseat Osinbajo ever since he's been acting as the country's Commander in Chief in the absence of President Buhari.

The president left for London on May 7 to resume treatment for an undisclosed illness that has invited speculations that he might be unfit to continue to lead the country.

This week, Osinbajo met Buhari in London, and on his return said the president is "recuperating very quickly and he’s doing very well.

"I think we should really expect him back very shortly."