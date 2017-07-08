Army launches operation Deep Punch in North-East

The Nigerian Army has announced that it has a launched a military exercise tagged: operation Deep Punch, in the North-East.

According to reports, Operation Deep Punch is aimed at clearing any remnant of Boko Haram members from Sambisa forest.

The Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai announced this at the commissioning of Forward Operational Base constructed by the Kogi State government.

Buratai said “Following the successful decimation of Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast, the Nigerian Army has launched operation deep punch to clear Sambisa forest of the remnants of already weakened insurgents to pave way for return of normalcy to the zone”

The Army chief, who was represented by the Director, Training and doctrine command, Major General R.O Yusuf, also thanked the Kogi state Governor for the base.