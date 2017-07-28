Home > Local >

Army alerts Nigerians of recruitment fraudsters

Nigerian Soldier play

Nigerian Soldier

(Nairaland)

The Depot Nigerian Army on Friday alerted Nigerians of the activities of fraudsters claiming to be recruiting candidates on its behalf.

A statement issued on Friday by Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Depot NA/Nigerian Military School, Capt. Hussaini Sani warned aspiring recruits against falling prey to the fraudsters.

It sad: "It has been brought to the notice of Headquarters of Depot Nigerian Army that criminal minded individuals are parading themselves as relatives to the Depot Commandant, Brig-Gen. Victor Ezugwu.

"The fraudsters do that to defraud innocent citizens who were not successful during the just concluded 76 Regular Recruits Intake exercise.

"Others also claimed to be principal staff officers of Depot NA thereby convincing their victims to pay huge amount of money to be recruited into the Nigerian Army."

The statement explained that the Depot have no hand in conducting recruitment exercise, but only train those already selected.

It further stated that recruitment for 76 Regular Recruits Intake had since been officially closed.

"Consequently, potential recruits are advised to try the next recruitment intake and not to allow these criminal minded and unpatriotic individuals to defraud them under any guise.

"Such arrangement does not exist and recruitment into the Nigerian Army is free and no candidate is expected to pay money to any individual whatsoever," it added.

Investigation by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shows that activities of the fraudsters in Zaria had been on for years where they collect between N150,000 and N300,000 per candidate. 

