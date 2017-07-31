Aregbesola :  Osun Gov. to take cocoa production to a whole new level

Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is set to make Osun state the commercial hub of southwestern Nigeria.

He made this known during the inauguration of a five-man board for SKYRUN Cocoa Processing Industry, Ede, Osun state.

The inauguration of the board took place at the Government House, Osogbo.

According to him, this board, with the help of a partnership with a Chinese company, would improve cocoa production while turning Osun into the hub of Chinese investment in Nigeria.

Aregbesola also announced the company's plan to invest N10billion. He said this would provide opportunities.

In his words, "With N10 billion coming to the state through the production of cocoa and other related products, then Osun people rest assured of better life in commerce, trade and industry as our state would soon be the hub of Chinese investment in Nigeria.

"I have been to the head quarters of Shanghai Golden Monkey Group in China and I have confidence that with the vast industrial and commercial investment of this company, we are on the right economic track in developing our state through a productive, efficient and profitable partnership."

The governor also urged the newly inaugurated five-man board to do a good job.

Dr Adewale Adeeyo leads the board, along with Mr Jianhu Liu, Mr Xie Shao, Mrs Feng Xu and Elder George Adedeji.

Speaking on behalf of other members of the board, the newly inaugurated Chairman, thanked the governor for reviving the once moribund cocoa processing company at Ede.

He said, "Ede cocoa industry is ‎up and running, and with the unmistakably intelligent 55-year experience of Golden Monkey, we would certainly rise to the height top in world cocoa and chocolate production business in West Africa.

"The success story of this industry would never have been possible without the resilient spirit of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, I praise the foresight of our great Governor and I will never be able to thank him enough ‎for the persistent support that has sustained this major. industry into its now flourishing and profitable status.

"Rebuilding a moribund industry has never been an enjoyable experience, but our Governor has made it look like a child\'s play through his support and we have been able to record a seamlessly marvellous story."

The Chairman of the Shanghai Golden Monkey Group, Mr Qisan Zhao also spoke up at the inauguration ceremony.

Mr Zhao announced his company to provide 1,000 jobs for the unemployed youths.

In his remarks, the Chairman said, "This is the first time I am visiting Nigeria. With what I have seen, it is not a doubt that my presence has made me know that Nigeria has plenty of talents that could aid her to greatness commercially, economically and industrially. Nigeria is a good place to be.

"I represent 5,000 staffers of Golden Monkey Group and in 2015 the company had an agreement to partner with Osun having decided to invest in Nigeria on cocoa production and as at today, the ties have translated to positive results so far.

"With this move in the business world, we have seen that Nigeria is like China where everywhere is a chance for business and businessmen to thrive.

"Our partnership with Osun has made us see that cocoa beans in Nigeria are the best in the world, and we are ready to queue into this consciously to ensure the possible development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

"I have the confidence to invest more in Osun. We are going to invest to ensure that Osun and Nigeria become the best producers of chocolate with great positive effects on the economy of Osun.

"We want to invest in Osun not only to boost her commercial trade and investment but to provide massive employment opportunity for her citizens.

"For these reasons, we have resolved to invest N10 billion into the Skyrun Cocoa Product Industry, Ede so as to boost the state's capacity in commerce, industry and business."

He ended by promising to invite other Chinese investors and make the state a force to be reckoned with.