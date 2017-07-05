Aregbesola :  I've never borrowed a dime from Davido's father - Gov

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola has denied ever getting funds or seeking financial bail out from late Senator Isiaka Adeleke or his brother, Dr Deji Adeleke.

Aregbesola said this on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 while expressing regrets that the family of the late Senator Adeleke has been using the unfortunate incident of his death to manipulate the minds of the people of the Ede ancient city.

"Deji Adeleke does not have the financial capacity to bail out Osun from ‎its financial challenges even before now, not to talk about lending us money to pay workers' salaries. If anything at all, it is their family that sought and got favours from the Osun State Government under my watch. It is to the glory of God that they got the Certificate of Occupancy of their university from our government. Why didn't those who are their new friends give them C of O of that university?," Aregbesola said.

Continuing, the governor said: “If Deji Adeleke has so much money, why is he begging me to waive the payable tax of his university? Why cant he just pay?

"I am bold enough to say this over and over again, because I have never sought for assistance from any of the Adeleke's family even during the life time of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, nothing as such occurred.

"Though my relationship with late Adeleke was cordial and beyond politics because we have known each other even before Osun politics because our residences are adjacent to each other in Lagos state.

"He was a good brother and a friend to me while alive, but during this dire economic period, I never approach him for any financial assistance not to talk of obtaining cash from his brother."

Aregbesola led the the campaign train of Senator Mudashir Husain to Ede - the hometown of the Adelekes - ahead of the July 8, 2017 senatorial election.