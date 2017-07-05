Home > Local >

Aregbesola :  I've never borrowed a dime from Davido's father - Gov

Aregbesola I've never borrowed a dime from Davido's father - Gov

Governor Aregbesola said he had never sought for any help or monetary succour from billionaire industrialist, Dr Deji Adeleke.

  • Published:
Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, Governor of Osun state play

Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, Governor of Osun state

(ogun)

Osun State Assembly to pass death penalty for kidnappers into law
Aregbesola Osun Govt. promise to pay March salaries
Aregbesola Governor blames Universities for Nigeria’s economic problems
Rauf Aregbesola Why Governor will not pay workers' March salaries
Buhari President offers prayers for Nigeria during lesser hajj (PHOTOS)
In Osun Pensioners at odds over payment of arrears
Aregbesola Osun Governor blames LAUTECH crisis on school management
NPower Unemployed Osun graduates encouraged to apply for tax liaison slots
In Osun OIRS Acting Chairman explains why govt sealed banks, schools, others
Rauf Aregbesola Governor creates 31 LCDAs, dissolves caretaker committees
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola has denied ever getting funds or seeking financial bail out from late Senator Isiaka Adeleke or his brother, Dr Deji Adeleke.

Aregbesola said this on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 while expressing regrets that the family of the late Senator Adeleke has been using the unfortunate incident of his death to manipulate the minds of the people of the Ede ancient city.

"Deji Adeleke does not have the financial capacity to bail out Osun from ‎its financial challenges even before now, not to talk about lending us money to pay workers' salaries. If anything at all, it is their family that sought and got favours from the Osun State Government under my watch. It is to the glory of God that they got the Certificate of Occupancy of their university from our government. Why didn't those who are their new friends give them C of O of that university?," Aregbesola said.

Continuing, the governor said: “If Deji Adeleke has so much money, why is he begging me to waive the payable tax of his university? Why cant he just pay?

ALSO READ: Adeleke family rejects coroner inquest set up by Aregbesola

"I am bold enough to say this over and over again, because I have never sought for assistance from any of the Adeleke's family even during the life time of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, nothing as such occurred.

"Though my relationship with late Adeleke was cordial and beyond politics because we have known each other even before Osun politics because our residences are adjacent to each other in Lagos state.

"He was a good brother and a friend to me while alive, but during this dire economic period, I never approach him for any financial assistance not to talk of obtaining cash from his brother."

Aregbesola led the the campaign train of Senator Mudashir Husain to Ede - the hometown of the Adelekes - ahead of the July 8, 2017 senatorial election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ali Ndume Senator cleared of terrorism chargesbullet
2 Bukar Ibrahim Yobe Senator says affair with two women is a private matterbullet
3 Patience Jonathan Court dismisses ex-First Lady's N2bn suit against...bullet

Local

Abubakar Malami
Magu Presidential nominations, appointments not for FEC - Presidency
Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami
Abubakar Malami FEC is unaware of Magu's re-nomination at the Senate - AGF
Niger Delta militants
In Calabar Soldiers, militants reportedly engage in fierce gun battle
Late Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule
Maitama Sule Obasanjo, Bafarawa, Lamido, others condole family