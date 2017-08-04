Aregbesola feels 'deep sorrow' from mother's death

The governor of Kwara state, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed led a delegation of the state's Executive Council to pay a condolence visit to Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo on Friday, August 4, 2017.

The visit was to commiserate with him on the death of his mother, Alhaja Saratu, who died this week.

Alhaja Saratu, aka, Iya Olobi, died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 1, while the governor was away in Kebbi state for the Federal Government-Progressive Governors Forum Parley on Policy Synergy to ensure Development.

While speaking on Friday, Governor Aregbesola said his mother's death has caused him 'deep sorrow', describing it as a great blow to the Aregbesola dynasty and womanhood.

He said, "My mother would have been 85 years in the next few weeks if she had not died, but even at 90 years, I will not wish her dead.

"So it is a deep sorrow that I have to lose my mother as her death was not only shocking but painful to me personally.

"Her death has made me to know further that it is very tough to lose one's mother, aside looking good on camera, within me, I have a feeling of great loss, but I am consoled with the voluminous condolences and expression of sympathies and love from all quarters.

"This is an attestation to the fact that my mother is very happy in her new station most especially for the expression of concerns and sympathies received across faiths and personalities from all walks of life.

"May God translate all these griefs, condolences to rewards for my mother wherever she is now and grant her soul the best place in the Aljana Fridao (paradise).

"May Allah spare the lives of those she left behind and make us live longer."

In his condolence remarks, Governor Ahmed was thankful for the celebration of Alhaja Saratu's life saying it was worthy of emulation.

He said, "We have come to commiserate with our brother Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Governor of Osun, over the passing on of our dear mother.

"We have to be grateful to Allah for making Mama to see the successes of her children most especially the landmark achievements made by Governor Aregbesola in taking the people of Osun state to greater height.

"We pray God to give you and other members of the family the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May God continue to stand by you, uphold you, guide you and protect you as you forge ahead to develop the state."

President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu, revealed on Twitter that the president expressed his condolences to Aregbesola in a telephone conversation on Thursday, August 3.

A delegation led by former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and former Osun state governor, Chief Bisi Akande, also met with the governor on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at the Government House in Osogbo.