APC says, 'A manifesto is not a 4-year programme'

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for its brand of opposition against President Muhammadu Buhari's governance, saying it cannot fulfill its campaign promises in just four years.

The party disclosed this in a statement released through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

In the statement, titled "Re: PDP Unveils Plans To Sack APC", the ruling party said the PDP's failure over their 16-year reign was responsible for the APC's success and condemned the party for always mocking President Buhari's health situation.

He said, "We want Nigerians, not just the PDP, to hold us accountable for every promise contained in our manifesto. We only urge them to be fair. A manifesto is not a four-year programme.

"If PDP had fully implemented its manifesto in the 16 years that it was in power, Nigerians would not have been attracted to the APC promise of change in 2015, because there would have been little left to promise.

"We need to point out however that APC is the new wife that is busy working at the kitchen that has been looted empty by the former wife who had made away with the entire foodstuffs and even the kitchen utensils. Nigerians know this.

"If the food is a little late in coming, they understand the circumstance. But if that other thieving wife now begins to argue that she was a better cook and should be brought back into the kitchen because the new wife is a slow cook, then that should pass for hypocrisy.

"No matter the temporary hardship that we may be experiencing, Nigerians know better than to bring PDP back to power so soon for fear that this time, they might disappear with the kitchen itself."

He continued, "We also note with regret, PDP's penchant for mocking Buhari with his health situation. We admit that the health of a president is every citizen’s business, however, it is un-African, if not ungodly, to continue to taunt a man and even challenge him to a fight at his moment of weakness.

"We have seen in the last few days, some members of the PDP who have boasted to defeat President Buhari in 2019. We urge Nigerians to Google the names of these individuals and see what comes up.

"It is, however, understandable, even if not acceptable, that when the lion is enfeebled, even a rabbit would grow the temerity to tweak its tail."

President Buhari has been away from the country for 71 days since he left for London on May 7 to resume treatment for an undisclosed illness.