Home > Local >

Anambra Governorship Election :  Chairman says APDA will participate in guber poll

Anambra Governorship Election Chairman says APDA will participate in guber poll

APDA National Chairman, Malam Mohammed Shitu says the new party will have a credible candidate for the Anambra governorship election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) National Chairman, Malam Mohammed Shitu (in white) and others play

Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) National Chairman, Malam Mohammed Shitu (in white) and others

(premiumtimes)

Anambra Polls Igbo group in South Africa backs Ohaneze
Ubah Anambra has potential to replicate Chinese Economy
Nnamdi Kanu Politicians condemn IPOB leaders call for boycott of Anambra governorship election
Nnamdi Kanu Ohanaeze cautions IPOB over call to boycott Anambra governorship election
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader should learn to close his 'big mouth'
Rochas Okorocha Governor says Nnamdi Kanu is a man looking for relevance
Biafra Nnamdi Kanu is a confusionist, he's fooling himself – Anambra group
Anambra Guber Poll Police dismiss IPOB threat
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), one of the new political parties in Nigeria, will field a credible candidate for the Anambra governorship election in November, an official has said.

The National Chairman, Malam Mohammed Shitu, announced the decision in a communiqué in Abuja on Friday.

Shitu said the party took the decision at its first National Executive Council )NEC) meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the NEC resolved to sponsor a credible candidate who could win the election.

He also said that the party would be involved in all subsequent elections and urged Nigerians to trust APDA as the best alternative party in the country.

Shitu added that the NEC also resolved to start harmonisation of its state chapter structures to get every stakeholder to be fully involved in the party’s activities and take ownership of it.

On the issue of restructuring, Shitu said one of the party’s manifesto items was the restructuring of the county.

APDA believes in restructuring for development and not for the division of Nigeria.

” We believe in restructuring where various state resources will be used to the advantage of such states in terms of its development," he said.

He said the NEC meeting was attended by 31 state chairmen of the party and National Working Committee members.

More

Odigie Oyegun APC inaugurates committee to look into calls for restructuring
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani I wasn't involved in oil swap deals', Petrol transporter disowns...bullet
2 Whistle Blowers Senate passes Protection Bill for informantsbullet
3 Buhari First Lady returns to London to be with Presidentbullet

Local

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong
Lalong Plateau governor swears-in 17 LG management committee chairmen
The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) says it has curtailed a fire incident at the Kuje Medium Security Prison hospital
Fire Outbreak NPS curtails incident at Kuje prison
Ebonyi council boss wants young people to be involved in agriculture
For Youths Ebonyi Council boss seeks more involvement in agriculture
Hon. Herman Hembe
Herman Hembe "I have spent all the salaries I collected," sacked lawmaker says