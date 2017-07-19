Amina Mohammed :  UN Deputy Secretary-General and 3 UN envoys to visit Osinbajo

Ms Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, has begun a trip to Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Tuesday, the UN has announced.

Mohammed would be joined by the Executive Director of UN Women, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, and the African Union Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, Bineta Diop.

The trip, which is being carried out in conjunction with the African Union, seeks to raise awareness on the importance of women’s participation in peace and security processes, and of ensuring that the women’s voices are heard in all aspects of society.

The UN officials would travel to Abuja, where they would meet with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and hear from women leaders and young women who have been affected by conflicts.

On Friday, the Deputy Secretary-General would attend the funeral of Dr Babatunde Osotimehin, the former Executive Director of the UN Population Fund.

The UN deputy chief would briefly be back in New York to attend a Member States’ retreat over the weekend and will then rejoin the mission in the DRC.

This trip is the first part of a two part mission focused on women’s meaningful participation in peace, security and development.

A similar mission would cover two further countries later in the year.

The deputy Secretary-General is expected to be back in New York on July 28.