Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos says the government will continue to initiate policies and strategies that will enhance business opportunities and enable local products to achieve parity in the international market.

Ambode, represented by Prince Rotimi Ogunleye, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, said this on Saturday night in Lagos at the LCCI Commerce and Industry Awards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commerce and Industry Awards was organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The award is to celebrate private and public institutions operating in the country for their best practises, growth through innovations, business sustainability and positive impact on the society.

Ambode said that people were conversant with the challenges of the past three years that disrupted investment opportunities in the maritime sector, manufacturing, textile and other real sectors of the economy.

He, however, said the government was making progress in creating an enabling environment through policies, initiatives, institutional re-energising and infrastructural renewal/development.

Ambode said that the business environment would continue to improve as positive outcome of some of government’s policies and strategies in the areas of transportation, power, infrastructure and waste management become manifest.

According to him, synergy between government and the organised private sector through development and implementation of policies has alleviated challenges hindering local and foreign investments in the country.

He urged local investors and business entrepreneurs to integrate trends that would push Nigeria’s product to a global state, as strategic technological development had changed the way businesses was done globally.

The governor congratulated all recipients of the award, adding that the success achieved in their various sectors in spite of challenges in the business environment was a testament of their resourcefulness and creativity.

Ambode urged the organised private sector to continue to partner with government in proffering solutions to the challenges confronting businesses in the country.

Mrs Nike Akande, President of LCCI, said that the chamber was committed to the promotion of the core values that would ensure sustainable progress of the nation’s economy.

“The core values include integrity, transparency, social responsibility and sincere commitment to the ideals of business ethics. Value creation is at the heart of wealth creation.

“We are today celebrating enterprises that have excelled in the economy amidst multitude of challenges in the investment environment.

“While the government is fixing the power sector, security challenges, foreign exchange issues, infrastructure issues, institutional bottlenecks and corruption, the private sector must move on with the business of creating wealth,” she said.

Akande said that the chamber’s award would continue to promote healthy competition among corporate and public institutions, adding that there was tremendous value in competition as a driver of excellence.