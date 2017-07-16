Ambode :  Lawmaker commends Gov’s efforts toward healthy environment

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Olusola Sokunle, on Saturday commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s commitment to safer and healthier environment in the state.

Sokunle, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, gave the commendation in a statement issued in Lagos by his Media Assistant, Mr Adekunle Okunade.

The lawmaker, representing APC-Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I, spoke against the background of the annual observance of Tree Planting by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state observed its annual Tree Planting across the 57 local government areas on July 14.

“The tremendous performance of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode in all sectors, most especially, in the areas of healthy and clean environment, worth commendations.

“The environmental cleaning template which the governor is executing remains the best in the country.

“With all the Ministry of Environment is doing, it is an indication that Gov. Ambode means well for Lagosians.

“The last tree planting exercise was a testimony to the goodness of the governor in ensuring a healthy environment for all of us,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the citizens to continue to collaborate with the state government by observing environmental laws and policies made for the betterment of the citizens.

According to him, the assembly will continue to support the efforts of the state Ministry of the Environment in all ways possible.

Sokunle called on the Federal Ministry of Environment to emulate the strategies adopted by the state government to mitigate the effects of climate change.