Home > Local >

Ambode :  Lawmaker commends Gov’s efforts toward healthy environment

Ambode Lawmaker commends Gov’s efforts toward healthy environment

The lawmaker, representing APC-Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I, spoke about the background of the annual observance of Tree Planting by the state government.

  • Published:
Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State. play

Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.

(Premium Times)

Obaseki Edo Gov pledges to pay N500 for each tree planted
Akinwunmi Ambode We’re pursuing holistic solution to Lagos flooding
In Kogi Govt. trains forestry officers in afforestation, mapping
In Katsina Rainstorm destroys flour processing mill, buildings
Lagos State to increase monthly IGR to N30bn by 2017, says Commissioner
Akinwunmi Ambode Gov inaugurates Herbert Macaulay e-Library, Yaba
Lagos Assembly Lawmakers move to halt indiscriminate cutting of roads
Audu Ogbeh Minister flags off cashew planting season in Ile-Ife
In Delta NGO embarks on tree planting campaign
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Olusola Sokunle, on Saturday commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s commitment to safer and healthier environment in the state.

Sokunle, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, gave the commendation in a statement issued in Lagos by his Media Assistant, Mr Adekunle Okunade.

The lawmaker, representing APC-Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I, spoke against the background of the annual observance of Tree Planting by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state observed its annual Tree Planting across the 57 local government areas on July 14.

The tremendous performance of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode in all sectors, most especially, in the areas of healthy and clean environment, worth commendations.

“The environmental cleaning template which the governor is executing remains the best in the country.

“With all the Ministry of Environment is doing, it is an indication that Gov. Ambode means well for Lagosians.

“The last tree planting exercise was a testimony to the goodness of the governor in ensuring a healthy environment for all of us,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the citizens to continue to collaborate with the state government by observing environmental laws and policies made for the betterment of the citizens.

According to him, the assembly will continue to support the efforts of the state Ministry of the Environment in all ways possible.

Sokunle called on the Federal Ministry of Environment to emulate the strategies adopted by the state government to mitigate the effects of climate change.

More

Osinbajo Buhari personally negotiated Lagos-Calabar rail project funding - Acting President
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Namadi Sambo Fake whistleblower in prison over ex-VP's house raidbullet
2 Dino Melaye Did INEC chairman suspend recall due to blackmail from...bullet
3 Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in...bullet

Local

Senator Dino Melaye
Melaye INEC refutes negative insinuations on suspension of senator’s recall process
Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura
In Nasarawa Distribute pre-paid meters to electricity customers, says state Govt
'Davido's video for 'IF' was shot in the UK
Lai Mohammed FG to stop production of Nigerian movies, music abroad - Minister says
President Buhari
Buhari Voice of America correspondent releases President’s picture on Twitter?