Al-Makura promises to pay of workers’ salaries arrears

Al-Makura Gov promises to clear backlog of workers’ salaries with N4.5B Paris club refund

According to the governor, the fund will be used for payment of the backlog of two months salaries owed civil servants in the state.

Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura play

Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Wednesday acknowledged that the state government has received the second tranche of the Paris Club loan refund to the tune of N4.5 billion.

Al-Makura disclosed this during a meeting with leaders of organised labour in the state at the government house in Lafia.

He said that out of the amount, N2.9 billion would be for the state government, while N1.6 billion would go to the local governments.

According to the governor, the fund will be used for payment of the backlog of two months salaries owed civil servants in the state in line with the directives of the Federal Government.

He said that government would commence payment of one-month salary arrears to workers from next week.

He said that the money for the local governments would also be used for payment of arrears of pension to retired civil servants.

Al-Makura explained that local government pensioners, who retired before 2011 would get their full benefits, while those from 2011 to date would get 50 per cent of their entitlements.

Mr Abdullahi Adeka, the state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) thanked the governor for his transparency in governance, urging him to sustain the disposition for the benefit of the people.

The organised labour in the state recently suspended its two-month old strike following agreement with the state government for the payment of their salary arrears, amongst other entitlements.

