Home > Local >

Akinwunmi Ambode :  Gov inaugurates Herbert Macaulay e-Library, Yaba

Akinwunmi Ambode Gov inaugurates Herbert Macaulay e-Library, Yaba

Ambode expressed the hoped that the e-library would increase access to all materials that would boost literacy.

  • Published:
Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State. play

Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.

(Premium Times)

Akinwunmi Ambode We’re pursuing holistic solution to Lagos flooding
Badoo Cult Senator Ashafa commends Ikorodu residents, decries jungle justice
Lagos Assembly Lawmakers summons Special Adviser, PS over Yoruba Language in schools
Ambode Governor to make Lagos among world’s cleanest cities
Otodo Gbame Lagos govt appeals against residents' high court victory
Lagos Model College Kidnap Governor Ambode feels 'terribly inadequate' about kidnapped students
Otodo Gbame Court rules eviction of residents 'unconstitutional'
Ambode Lagos Governor asks Fashola to return state's assets
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Tuesday inaugurated Herbert Macaulay e-Library in Yaba, Lagos.

Ambode expressed the hoped that the e-library would increase access to all materials that would boost literacy, reading culture and ICT compliance in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, urged the people to put the e-library to good use and maintain it.

The library was formally known as the Federal Ministry of Education School Library, Yaba.

It was upgraded by the state government in partnership with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

The library has a reading session tagged: Herbert Macaulay Collections, Code Lagos Centre, art gallery, one of the oldest bibles, among others.

”We are returning this library to the public today. It is for the use of scholars, academics, non-academics, all and sundry.”

Mr Segun Agbaje, Managing Director, GTBank appreciated the state government for initiating the partnership with the bank.

”The library, which is one of the oldest in the country, was renamed Herbert Macaulay Library by Alhaji Lateef Jakande in honour of the great nationalist for his good leadership in Nigeria.

”With this e-library, we hope it will mould great and future nationalists who will be change agents in the society, ” Agbaje said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet
2 Ali Ndume Govt knows 'sponsors of Boko Haram', says Senatorbullet
3 Fashola, National Assembly Who landed the deadliest punch?bullet

Local

Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
Police Force I.G claims N1.13trn needed annually to run
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the 5th Annual Christopher Kolade Lecture on Business Integrity in Lagos on Friday, June 30, 2017
Osinbajo Acting President approves appointment of 19 judges
Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.
Akinwunmi Ambode We’re pursuing holistic solution to Lagos flooding
Niger Delta Young Leaders at the stakeholders' meeting
Niger Delta Group demands restructuring or no election in region