Akinwunmi Ambode :  Gov inaugurates Herbert Macaulay e-Library, Yaba

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Tuesday inaugurated Herbert Macaulay e-Library in Yaba, Lagos.

Ambode expressed the hoped that the e-library would increase access to all materials that would boost literacy, reading culture and ICT compliance in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, urged the people to put the e-library to good use and maintain it.

The library was formally known as the Federal Ministry of Education School Library, Yaba.

It was upgraded by the state government in partnership with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

The library has a reading session tagged: Herbert Macaulay Collections, Code Lagos Centre, art gallery, one of the oldest bibles, among others.

”We are returning this library to the public today. It is for the use of scholars, academics, non-academics, all and sundry.”

Mr Segun Agbaje, Managing Director, GTBank appreciated the state government for initiating the partnership with the bank.

”The library, which is one of the oldest in the country, was renamed Herbert Macaulay Library by Alhaji Lateef Jakande in honour of the great nationalist for his good leadership in Nigeria.

”With this e-library, we hope it will mould great and future nationalists who will be change agents in the society, ” Agbaje said.