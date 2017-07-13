Home > Local >

Akande's wife was an epitome of love and pride to womanhood - Senator

Omisore Akande's wife was an epitome of love and pride to womanhood - Senator

Senator Omisore has described the late wife of his former boss, Bisi Akande, as an epitome of love and pride to womanhood.

  • Published:
Omisore play

Iyiola Omisore

(New Speak)

Omisore Senator recommends peace and reconciliation for PDP
Omisore Isiaka Adeleke musn't die in vain - Senator tells PDP members
Isiaka Adeleke 6 potential governorship candidates murdered before election
Isiaka Adeleke Senator's death is a great lesson to all politicians - Omisore
PDP Party condemns members for defecting to APC
Aregbesola APC chieftain calls Gov's attacker 'a cheap blackmailer'
Aisha Buhari ‘First Lady’s comments prove Saraki right,’ Senate President’s aide says
Dogara Omisore denies being Speaker’s godfather
Bola Ige We are innocent of ex-Attorney General’s murder, ‎ex-Osun lawmaker insists
Bola Ige Omisore denies killing ex-Attorney General
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ex-Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore has ignored political affiliations to commiserate with the ex-governor of Osun state, Chief Adebisi Akande on the death of his wife, Omowunmi.

In a recent statement, Omisore described the late Omowunmi as an epitome and pride to womanhood and pillar of support to Chief Akande who at every point in time stood by her husband like a strong pillar.

Omisore, who was the former deputy to Akande said the death of the ex-first lady of Osun State came to him as a rude shock.

"The news of the death of our Mama, the wife of former governor of Osun state, Mrs Omowumi Akande came to me as a rude shock. Mrs Akande during her lifetime no doubt contributed greatly to the development of mankind. Late Mrs Akande was a loving mother who was at all times ready to give support to all and sundry" he said.

Chief Bisi Akande and wife, Omowunmi play

Chief Bisi Akande and wife, Omowunmi

(Ynaija)

 

The politician further said the death of Mrs Akande is a big blow and unfortunate incident and that the former first lady will be greatly missed by all especially her immediate family for her kind love and humility.

ALSO READ: Bisi Akande buries wife today

Emphasizing that the late Mrs Omowumi Akande was a leading example of a great womanhood, easy-going and at all times ready to lend her support to the mankind particularly her husband’s political disciples and associates, Senator Omisore stressed that Mrs Akande contributed immensely to the political success of her husband.

The former Deputy Governor however prayed that May Allah give Chief Adebisi Akande and the children the fortitude to bear the great loss and grant late Mrs Omowumi Akande's soul Aljanah.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo 7 things we learnt from acting president's meeting with...bullet
2 Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in terrible...bullet
3 Buhari, Osinbajo Acting president meets president in Londonbullet

Local

Saminu Turaki
Saminu Turaki Ex-governor gets bail in alleged N36B fraud trial
Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu-Buhari
Lai Mohammed No difference or division between Buhari and Osinbajo - Minister
Chief Bisi Akande and wife, Omowunmi
Omowunmi Akande Osinbajo preaches unity at burial of ex-APC chairman’s wife
Gov. Dave Umahi
Umahi Gov threatens to arrest ministry official for substandard project