Ex-Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore has ignored political affiliations to commiserate with the ex-governor of Osun state, Chief Adebisi Akande on the death of his wife, Omowunmi.

In a recent statement, Omisore described the late Omowunmi as an epitome and pride to womanhood and pillar of support to Chief Akande who at every point in time stood by her husband like a strong pillar.

Omisore, who was the former deputy to Akande said the death of the ex-first lady of Osun State came to him as a rude shock.

"The news of the death of our Mama, the wife of former governor of Osun state, Mrs Omowumi Akande came to me as a rude shock. Mrs Akande during her lifetime no doubt contributed greatly to the development of mankind. Late Mrs Akande was a loving mother who was at all times ready to give support to all and sundry" he said.

The politician further said the death of Mrs Akande is a big blow and unfortunate incident and that the former first lady will be greatly missed by all especially her immediate family for her kind love and humility.

Emphasizing that the late Mrs Omowumi Akande was a leading example of a great womanhood, easy-going and at all times ready to lend her support to the mankind particularly her husband’s political disciples and associates, Senator Omisore stressed that Mrs Akande contributed immensely to the political success of her husband.

The former Deputy Governor however prayed that May Allah give Chief Adebisi Akande and the children the fortitude to bear the great loss and grant late Mrs Omowumi Akande's soul Aljanah.