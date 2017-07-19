Aisha Nuhari returns to London to be with President - reports

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari has returned to London to be with her ailing husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daily Sun reports that Aisha is currently in London with the President in the Abuja House, London, after returning to Nigeria few weeks ago.

It was also reported that a very competent presidency source said that Aisha is currently with President Buhari in London.

The source said: “Aisha visited the President two weeks ago and is currently with the President.”

The source added: “Keeping the arrival date of the President secret is because of noise and exposure.”

“It is not possible for a wife not to see her husband. The information is bandied around by people trying to tarnish the image of the First Lady.”

The source, it was further reported, also dismissed insinuations that President Buhari is suffering from memory loss, saying the President is responding to treatment.

President Buhari departed Nigeria in May 2017 for a medical follow-up after he was treated for an undisclosed ailment earlier in the year.