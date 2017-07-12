Home > Local >

Agriculture :  Minister to embark on nationwide advocacy tour on quality produce

Agriculture Minister to embark on nationwide advocacy tour on quality produce

Ogbeh told newsmen in Abuja that the advocacy was necessary in order to address issues leading to the ban imposed by the European Union (EU).

  • Published:
Dr Audu Ogbeh addressing the press on some developments in the Nigerian agriculture sector. play

Dr Audu Ogbeh addressing the press on some developments in the Nigerian agriculture sector.

(GongNews)

Udo Udoma FG vows to reduce inflation to single digit by 2020
Paul Kagame Rwandan President in Israel hails 'blossoming' cooperation
In Colombia New UN mission to help rebels return to society
In Edo Farmers laud FG initiative on yam export
Modi Indian PM begins first ever Israel visit by an Indian PM
NIBC Adebayo Shittu, Deepankar Rustagi, Lukmon Fasasi speak at Nigeria Internet business conference
FUTA University informs parents of students who drowned while taking selfie
Theresa May Brexit-bound UK withdraws from fishing pact
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, will soon embark on a nationwide advocacy tour of the six geo-political zones on agricultural quality control and standardisation.

Ogbeh told newsmen in Abuja that the advocacy was necessary in order to address issues leading to the ban imposed by the European Union (EU) of the country’s agricultural produce in the international market.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nationwide advocacy visit to the six geo-political zones will start on July 23 and end on Aug. 26.

“‘The quality control of our commodities starts from the field operations, including land clearing, soil testing, seed selection, varietal selection, chemical application, Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and post-harvest operations."

“There is no time than now to mainstream food safety into agricultural production if we want to really diversify our economy, using agriculture as a veritable tool and also have our share of the export."

“The nationwide advocacy on quality control and standardisation of agricultural commodities is targeting primary farmers and other stakeholders along the food value chain."

“We need to inculcate the culture of agro quality among key policy makers, in both public and private institutions, propelling them to recognise the essential role of food safety in production to the sale point of our commodity,’’ he said.

According to Ogbeh, there will be commodities certification centres across the six geopolitical zones to aid certification, standardisation and traceability of any agricultural product.

He added that the advocacy would start in Kano State for North-West to Borno for North-East, to Benue for North-Central, to Enugu State for South-East, to Rivers for South-South and Lagos State for South-West.

“Nigerians also deserve good, safe and quality agro outputs for consumption and should be globally accepted like their counterparts across the globe."

“The ban on our dry beans by EU (European Union) draws our attention that we have actually been consuming poison unknowingly, which has resulted to an increase on non-communicable disease,’’ he added.

Ogbeh, however, commended the Standing Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee on Zero Reject of Agricultural Commodities and Non-Oil Export for its hard work and UNIDO as a consultant partner.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo Acting president meets president in Londonbullet
3 Ali Ndume Govt knows 'sponsors of Boko Haram', says Senatorbullet

Local

Nigerian Children
Child Protection Board wants parents to monitor children during holidays
Osinbajo walks into the Abuja House, London
Buhari, Osinbajo 7 things we learnt from acting president's meeting with president
Patience Jonathan
Patience Jonathan Judge withdraws from ex-First Lady's appeal, case adjourned
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari went to London for medical reasons earlier this year, returning home on March 10 only to go back to the British capital two months later
Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria's president 'recuperating very quickly'