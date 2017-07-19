Again, multiple explosions rock Maiduguri

Multiple explosions reportedly rocked Maiduguri on Tuesday, July 18.

According to the News Agency Agency (NAN), at least six powerful explosions occurred between 10:45 and 11:00pm in the Borno capital.

The report said about four explosives were simultaneously detonated while two others went off about 15 minutes later.

This is coming less than 48 hours after a female suicide bomber attacked a Maiduguri mosque, killing 12 persons.

It was gathered that, unlike the Monday's blast, the sound effect of the Tuesday's explosions was so powerful that it shook off roofs of buildings in the metropolis.

Pulse cannot immediately confirm if there were casualties in the latest blasts.

However, citing a security source, NAN reports that soldiers had fired an artillery at a convoy of suspected Boko Haram insurgents who were trying to attack the city which caused series of explosions.