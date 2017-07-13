Home > Local >

Adewale congratulates Makarfi, insists on being Lagos chairman

PDP Adewale congratulates Makarfi, insists on being Lagos chairman

Adewale pledged his unalloyed support and that of his followers to Makarfi, who he said is now the leader based on the verdict.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Otunba Segun Adewale play

Otunba Segun Adewale

(Aeroland)

Lagos LG Poll Sheriff-led faction says PDP will excel
PDP The door is open for return to the opposition - Ogidi
Ali Modu Sheriff Sacked PDP chairman shocked over Supreme Court ruling
Omisore Senator recommends peace and reconciliation for PDP
Goodluck Jonathan Supreme Court verdict will bring back PDP - Ex-president
Makarfi APC not threatened over PDP National Chairman – Abdullahi
Makarfi, Sheriff Oyo PDP appeals to warring factions to unite
Ekweremadu Makarfi's emergence is a collective victory for PDP - Dep Senate President
Fayose Gov urges Sheriff's group to support Makarfi
Makarfi PDP chairman says no victor, no vanquished
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr Segun Adewale, on Thursday congratulated Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, on the Supreme Court’s verdict giving him leadership of the party.

Addressing party supporters who thronged the party secretariat following the judgement that sacked Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff as Acting National Chairman, he said the judgment was victory for all members of the party.

Adewale, who had aligned with the Sheriff camp while the leadership tussle lasted, pledged his unalloyed support and that of his followers to Makarfi, who he said is now the leader based on the verdict.

He commended Sheriff for his great efforts in the party while he was Acting Chairman, and said switching his allegiance to Makarfi was informed by his commitment to the party and not necessarily about individuals.

Adewale said the judgment should not be seen to mean that those who had supported Sheriff were inferior to those who had supported Makarfi before the verdict.

He said the judgment actually meant PDP was now one and there was a  need for all members to unite and work for the progress of the party.

When asked if he still had the right to continue to occupy the secretariat as Lagos PDP chairman following the judgement, he said the verdict announced a new national leadership and did not sack him.

Adewale said he was duly elected as PDP chairman of the state and he would remain in the secretariat while awaiting the reconciliation committee promised by Makarfi to reconcile members.

He said the Moshood Salvador group, which had formed an electoral alliance with the Labour Party, did not have the right to take over the secretariat from PDP members.

Salvador leads the Lagos faction of the party that had always been loyal to the Makarfi caretaker committee, and had earlier formed a temporary alliance with the Labour Party to give its members a platform to contest in the July 22 council polls in Lagos.

The group had said it looked forward to the Supreme Court verdict on the leadership tussle at the national level to resolve that of Lagos also.

But Adewale said: “We are PDP members and we will always be in PDP. When Makarfi won initially, we were in PDP; when Sheriff was affirmed Chairman, we were in PDP, and now that Makarfi has been declared Chairman, we are still in PDP.

“For us, whether it is Sheriff or Makarfi, we will forever be in PDP. And that has always been our position; that we will abide by the outcome of the case at the Supreme Court.

“So, we will remain here (PDP secretariat), because the court did not invalidate whatever had happened under Sheriff and we will be waiting for the steps that would be taken by the Makarfi reconciliation committee.

“You don’t expect people who have gone to Labour Party to now come and take over the secretariat. That will be impossible.

“So, during the trying period, we have been here, and we are still here because we are not opportunists but are committed PDP members.”

Adewale said the judgement would not alter the list of PDP candidates sent to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for the July 22 council polls in the state, as it was submitted when the court affirmed Sheriff as Chairman.

LASIEC has a timetable for the election. We presented candidates for the screening and they were validated.

“Now, because of the judgement, some people have rushed to LASIEC in an attempt to tamper with the names. These are people who have gone to Labour. How possible?

“If they have a ground, then will they say the victory of the PDP in the Osun bye election should be invalidated because the election was conducted under Sherrif as PDP leader.

“So, nobody can tamper with the list. In fact, as we are leaving here, we are going to LASIEC to ensure that nobody tampers with the list, because that is the PDP list,” he said.

Adewale said he and his supporters were committed to the unity of party and would welcome efforts to reconcile members.

He also said preparations for the council election were in top gear to ensure the PDP performed well at the polls.

Efforts to get Salvador’s reaction were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls and a text message sent to his phone.

Image
  • From left: President, Niger-Delta Bishops and Ministries Forum, His Eminence Dr Julius Ediwe; Executive Secretary, Abuja National Mosque Management Board (ANMMB), Alhaji Ibrahim Jega and Director, Finance and Administration, ANMMB, Alhaji Abdullkarim Muazu, during His Eminence’s visit to the National Mosque in Abuja. 02967/2/6/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • President, Niger-Delta Bishops and Ministries Forum (NDBMF), His Eminence Dr Julius Ediwe (3rd, L); Executive Secretary, Abuja National Mosque Management Board (ANMMB), Alhaji Ibrahim Jega (4th, L); Secretary-General, NDBMF, Bishop John Peters (4th R); Director, Finance and Administration, ANMMB, Alhaji Abdullkarim Muazu ( 2nd L) and others during His Eminence’s visit to the National Mosque in Abuja. 02968/2/6/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • A newspaper vendor having quick glance at one of the papers at toll gate in Lagos 02969/6/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe /HB/ICE/NAN  
  • Representative of the Director-General, Budget office of the Federation, Hajia Rabi Badamosi (L), speaking to some participants at a Training Workshop for officers on GL 04-14 in Abuja on Friday (2/6/17). 02970/2/6/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
  • Participants at a Training Workshop for officers on GL 04-14 organised by the Budget office of the Federation in Abuja on Friday (2/6/17). 02971/2/6/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN  
  • From left: Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr Christopher Thornley; his wife, Catherine; and Counselor and Head of Development Cooperation, High Commission of Canada, Linda Ehrichs, at the handing over of Dignity Kits by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and government of Canada for use of the 106 freed Chibok Schoolgirls, in Abuja on Friday (2/5/17). 02972/2/6/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr Christopher Thornley; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; and Deputy Representative/Officer-in-Charge of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Dr Eugene Kongnyuy, at the handing over of Dignity Kits by UNFPA and government of Canada for use of the 106 freed Chibok Schoolgirls, in Abuja on Friday (2/5/17). 02973/2/6/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr Christopher Thornley (L) and Deputy Representative/Officer-in-Charge of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Dr Eugene Kongnyuy (R), present samples of Dignity Kits provided by UNFPA and government of Canada to Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; for use of the 106 freed Chibok Schoolgirls, in Abuja on Friday (2/5/17). 02974/2/6/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan (L) and Director-General, National Centre for Women Development, Mrs Mary Eta, display a sample of the items contained in Dignity Kits provided by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and government of Canada for use of the 106 freed Chibok Schoolgirls, in Abuja on Friday (2/5/17). 02975/2/6/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Sen Binta Garba; Guest speaker, Mustapha Gwary and Representative of the Senator representing Niger South Senatorial District, Mukharrim Abdullhadi at a Policy Makers Forum organized by Ja Muje an NGO in Abuja on Friday (2/6/17). 02976/2/6/2017/Anthony Alabi/ICE/NAN 
  • Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Sen Binta Garba (3rd L); Founder Ja Muje, Farida Yahaya (M); Guest speaker, Mustapha Gwary (R) and Representative of the Senator representing Niger South Senatorial District, Mukharrim Abdullhadi (3rd R) and other participants at a Policy Makers Forum organized by Ja Muje, an NGO, in Abuja on Friday (2/6/17). 02977/2/6/2017/Anthony Alabi/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Comptroller, Federal Operating Unit, Zone A, Nigerian Customs Service, Mohammed Garba with the Deputy Controller, Enforcement, Dauda Ayga, during a News conference in Lagos on Friday (2/6/17). 02978/2/6/2017/Wasiu Zubair/TA/ICE/NAN  
  • From left: Executive Director, Solution Delivery Soft Alliance, Dr Bisi Aina; Executive Director, Marine Operations, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Dr Sokonte Davies; Executive Director, Finance and Admin, Mohammed Koko and General Manager, Maintenance, Adams Jatto, at the GO-LIVE and Launchof the Revenue and Invoice Management System by NPA in Lagos on Friday (2/6/17). 02979/2/6/2017/Wasiu Zubair/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Chris Ezike; DIG in-charge of Operations Mr Joshak Habila; and IGP Abubakar Idris, during the inauguration of the Police Intelligent Unit at the Imo State Police Command, in Owerri on Friday(2/5/17). 02981/2/5/2017/ Ikechukwu Iweajunwa /HB/ICE/NAN  
  • IGP Abubakar Idris (L), receiving plaque from the Commissioner of Police in Imo state Mr Chris Ezike , during the IGP’s familiarization tour in Owerri on Friday (2/5/17). With them is DIG in-charge of Operations Mr Joshak Habila (M) 02982/2/5/2017/ Ikechukwu Iweajunwa /HB/ICE/NAN 
  • Bakassi returnees scrambling for food at Ifa-Okon village in Essien Udim LGA, Akwa Ibom on Friday (2/5/17). 02980/2/5/2017/Isaiah Eka/HB/ICENAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo 7 things we learnt from acting president's meeting with...bullet
2 Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in terrible...bullet
3 Buhari, Osinbajo Acting president meets president in Londonbullet

Local

Chief Bisi Akande and wife, Omowunmi
Omowunmi Akande Osinbajo preaches unity at burial of ex-APC chairman’s wife
Gov. Dave Umahi
Umahi Gov threatens to arrest ministry official for substandard project
NHIS gets new boss
Attahiru Ibrahim New NHIS boss assumes duty
Sen Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye INEC suspends Senator's recall