Home > Local >

Adeosun says Nigerians lose assets trying to conceal them

Kemi Adeosun Nigerians lose assets trying to conceal them from authorities - says Finance minister

Finance Minister has said many Nigerians have lost assets while trying to conceal them from authorities when asked to declare their assets or income.

  • Published:
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signing the executive order on Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja on Thursday, June 29, 2017 play

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signing the executive order on Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja on Thursday, June 29, 2017

(Novo Isioro)

Osinbajo Acting President offers 9 months grace period to tax evaders
Osinbajo Acting President presides over FEC, approves enrolment of NYSC members into NHIS
Osinbajo Acting President receives Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo
Pulse Blogger Biafra: What will happen when the killing starts
Osinbajo Acting President condemns violent attacks in Taraba
Osinbajo Acting President attends Armed Forces Command and Staff College graduation ceremony
National Assembly Where did we get these selfish lawmakers from?
Osinbajo Acting President signs executive order on tax programme
NPower Unemployed Osun graduates encouraged to apply for tax liaison slots
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has said several Nigerians have lost their assets while trying to conceal them from authorities.

Adeosun made this known while speaking on the newly launched Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).

She said" “Many Nigerians have lost assets in the course of trying to conceal them from the authorities. Such losses typically occur in the event of death or an urgent need to liquidate assets when required documentation and proof of ownership cannot be provided. 

"The global focus on illicit financial flows is such that global regulations will only become tighter with time, thus this opportunity to regularise ownership of assets should be seized as proper declaration allows assets to be legally and formally held by the true owner.

“Those taking advantage of the Scheme by declaring honestly and fully will be free from prosecution and will qualify for forgiveness of penalties and interest”.

Explaining in details what the scheme is all about, Adeosun said the scheme is a credible platform put in place for defaulting Nigerian taxpayers to work out a flexible way to pay their outstanding tax liabilities due from them relating to the last six relevant tax years, regularize their tax transactions and obtain genuine tax clearance certificate for all the relevant years without fear of criminal prosecution for tax offences and with the benefit of forgiveness of interest and penalties.

ALSO READ: Tunde Fowler says agency generates N3.30trn revenue

Speaking further, Adeosun said: “The Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme is specifically targeted at taxpayers who have not been fully declaring their taxable income/assets; have not been paying the tax due at all; have been underpaying or under remitting; are under a process of tax audits or investigations with the Relevant Tax Authority; are engaged in tax disputes with the Relevant Tax Authority but are prepared to settle the tax dispute out of court; are new taxpayers who are yet to register with the tax authorities; and are existing registered taxpayers who have new disclosures to make. 

 “It does not matter whether the relevant tax default arose from undeclared assets within or outside the country. If tax should have been paid, the Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme is providing a once in a lifetime opportunity to declare the tax outstanding and resolve it definitively”.

The Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme was recently launched by the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

Image
  • A cross-section of staff members of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) writing the 2017 promotion examination at the NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02934/31/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of staff members of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) writing the 2017 promotion examination at the NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02935/31/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Consultant, Rural Finance Institution Building Programme (RUFIN), Dr Samuel Ereme; Consultant, Business Development and Finance, Mr David Young; and Knowledge Management Officer, International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), Mr Steven Jonckheere, at the RUFIN Project Completion Review Stakeholders Workshop, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02936/31/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN  
  • Professor of Agriculture Economics, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Anthonia Achike (R) with a member of the Project Completion Review Team, Dr Steve Ogidan, at the Rural Finance Institution Building Programme, Project Completion Review Stakeholders Workshop, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02937/31/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Executive Director, Business Development and Treasury Services, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr Umar Abdullahi; Executive Director, Loans and Mortgage Services, FMBN, Mrs Rahimatu Aliyu; and Managing Director, Mr Ahmed Dangiwa, during a meeting between FMBN, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria and Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02938/31//2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN  
  • From left: Executive Secretary, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria (MBAN), Mr Kayode Omotoso; Managing Director, MBAN, Mr Adeniyi Akinlusi; and National President, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime, during the meeting between FMBN, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria and Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02939/31//2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02940/31/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Cross Section of Ministers Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02941/31/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Minister of Justice, Abubakar Mallami (SAN) National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno and Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu during Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (31/6/17). 02942/31/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: First Vice President, National Council of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo; Chairperson, Moroccan Capital Market Authority, Ms Nezha HayatOscar ; President, African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA), Mr Oscar Onyema and Chief Executive Officer, Casablanca Stock Exchange, Karim Hajji, at the Capacity Building Seminar in Casablanca, Morocco (31/5/17). 02943/31/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/HB/NAN 
  • Gov Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa State (L) with Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Bishop Dami Mamza (R) and other dignitaries at the inauguration of Adamawa State Catholic Secretariat in Yola on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02944/31/5/2017/Yakubu Uba/HB/NAN  
  • From left Gov Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa (2nd L); Bishop Dami Mamza of Yola Catholic Diocese (2nd, R); Bishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna Diocese (L), and other dignitaries at the inauguration of Adamawa State Catholic Secretariat in Yola on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02945/31/5/2017/Yakubu Uba/HB/NAN 
  • From left: Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state; General Manager, Power and Gas, Siemens, Nasir Giwa and Chief Executive Officer, West Africa Energy, Paul Ocallaghan during the Signing of MoU among Oyo state, Siemens and West Africa Energy companies on alternative power generation in Ibadan on Wednesday (31/05/17). 02946/31/5/2017/Dare Adeogodiran/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (L) assisted by Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers while inaugurating the Ulakwo II-Afara-Nihi Road in Etche LGA in Rivers state on Wednesday(31/05/17) With them are: Deputy Governor of Rivers, Mrs Ipalibo Banigo (2nd R) and Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia (R) 02947/31/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Felix Hugie; Minister of Health Prof. Issac Adewole; and the World Organisation Country representative in Nigeria, Mr Wondi Alemu, during a news conference on the World no Tobacco Day in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02948/31/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN 
  • A cross section of Participants during the visit of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Management to FMBN Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02949/31/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
  • Chief Executive Officer, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Prof. Usman Yusuf (4th L); Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, (FMBN), Mr Ahmed Dangiwa (4th R); and other Officials, during the visit of NHIS Management to FMBN in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02950/31/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Aregbesola 'You descended so low', Davido's family fires back at Osun Govbullet
2 Osinbajo Not backing Acting President was "gross insubordination",...bullet
3 Evans Court fixes July 13 to hear kidnap kingpin's N300m suit...bullet

Local

National Assembly entrance
Yakubu INEC boss advices new RECs to adhere to Constitution, Electoral Act
MKO Abiola
MKO Abiola Joe Okei-Odumakin, others mark 19th anniversary of late politician’s death
Saminu Turaki
Saminu Turaki Ex-Jigawa gov to spend over 2 months in EFCC's custody
Fashola does the shoki dance during the 2015 election campaign
Fashola, National Assembly Who threw the deadliest punch?