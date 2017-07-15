All is now set in Zamfara to receive Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, expected on one-day official visit on July 18, 2017.

The acting President is scheduled to inaugurate projects executed by Gov. Abdulaziz Yari across the state.

Some of the projects include Federal Government road linking Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states which was executed by the state government under agreement for repayment by Federal Government.

The Chairman of the state government committee for inauguration of government projects, Alhaji Lawal M-Liman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Saturday that Osinbajo’s visit was also part of the Sixth year anniversary of Yari’s administration.

M-Liman who is also the state’s Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, said other projects to be inaugurated included General Hospital and Semi Urban Water Projects in Rini and Gamji communities in Bakura Local Government.

Others were Government Girl Science Secondary School Talata-Mafara, Government Girl Day Secondary School, Kwatarkwashi and Danturai Government Day Secondary School Gusau and Bungudu local government areas.

Also to be inaugurated was School for Handicapped in Gummi Local Government, he said.

According to him, the acting President is expected to pay courtesy visit to Gusau and Gummi emirates during the visit.

Acting President was earlier scheduled to inaugurate the projects during 2017 democracy day celebration but postponed till July 18.