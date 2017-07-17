Acting President Osinbajo receives Malala in Abuja

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has received Malala, the 20-year-old advocate for girls' education and women equality in Abuja.

The Presidency made this known via a tweet on Monday, July 17, 2017 via the official twiiter handle.

The tweet read: "Acting President profosinbajo this evening received Malala at the State House, Abuja."

Acting President @profosinbajo this evening received @Malala at the State House, Abuja. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Malala had earlier visited President Muhammadu Buhari sometimes in January 2017 to get more information about the remaining Chibok girls kidnapped by the deadly terrorist group, Boko Haram.