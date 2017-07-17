Acting President Osinbajo receives Malala in Abuja

Popular girls' advocate, Malala has reportedly met with acting President Yemi Osinbajo in State House, Abuja.
The Presidency made this known via a tweet on Monday, July 17, 2017 via the official twiiter handle.
The tweet read: "Acting President profosinbajo this evening received Malala at the State House, Abuja."
Malala had earlier visited President Muhammadu Buhari sometimes in January 2017 to get more information about the remaining Chibok girls kidnapped by the deadly terrorist group, Boko Haram.