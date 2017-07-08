Home > Local >

Acting President holds closed door meeting with Saraki

Osinbajo Acting President holds closed door meeting with Senate President, Saraki

A source said the meeting was aimed at dousing the tension between the Executive and Legislature.

  • Published:
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff Abba Kyari; during the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja. 28th June 2017.  play

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff Abba Kyari; during the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja. 28th June 2017. 

(Novo Isioro)

Osinbajo Acting President signs Diaspora Commission Bill
Osinbajo Acting President urges nurses, midwives to uphold values of profession
Abubakar Malami FEC is unaware of Magu's re-nomination at the Senate - AGF
Osinbajo 'No plot to impeach Acting President', Senator says
Osinbajo Magu is a 'nightmare for corrupt people', says Acting President
Osinbajo Acting President condemns communal violence in Cross River
Osinbajo 'Nigeria will support ECONEC to ensure stability in W/African sub-region' - Acting President
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo held a closed door meeting with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, reports say.

According to Daily Post, a source said the meeting was aimed at dousing the tension between the Executive and Legislature.

The Senate had earlier called on the Acting President to sack the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

According to reports, Senators also tried to pass a motion to make Saraki the Acting President while Osinbajo was away.

A source at meeting said “The Senate President met with the Acting President. He actually came alone and without the paraphernalia of his office to underscore his commitment to rapprochement between the Executive and the National Assembly.

“Saraki took time to explain a few things to the Acting President, but the talks bordered on the clarification of a few misgivings, especially the rumour that he was planning to become the Acting President or instigating the Senate against the Presidency.

“He also took time to explain why the Senate wanted its resolutions respected in line with the principle of separation of powers.

“Above all, the session was actually frank.”

Another source told Daily Post that the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun was asked to join the meeting.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo says Magu is a 'nightmare for corrupt people'

The source said “The APC National chairman came at a time the Acting President was about to have a meeting with a select group of government officials. He was asked to join the meeting, which bordered on the battle line drawn by the Senate.

“During the session, the APC National chairman said he had interacted with Saraki and advised the Senate leadership and Senators to ‘lie low’ and avoid anything capable that was capable of plunging the nation into crisis.

“Oyegun also said the APC could not understand why the party in power would be in opposition against itself.

“No one can say if Oyegun’s intervention was responsible for the visit of the Senate President to Osinbajo.”

Meanwhile, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, a lawmaker representing Osun Central recently refuted reports that the Senate is plotting to impeach Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Aregbesola 'You descended so low', Davido's family fires back at Osun Govbullet
2 Osinbajo Not backing Acting President was "gross insubordination",...bullet
3 Evans Court fixes July 13 to hear kidnap kingpin's N300m suit...bullet

Local

Sen Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye We will go ahead with Senator’s recall process – INEC says
Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu
Ibrahim Magu Looters are sponsoring Boko Haram, Biafra
Usman Yusuf
Usman Yusuf FG suspends NHIS Executive Secretary
Nigeria's acting President Yemi Osinbajo pledges to support ECONEC
Osinbajo 'Nigeria will support ECONEC to ensure stability in W/African sub-region' - Acting President