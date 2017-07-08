Acting President holds closed door meeting with Saraki

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo held a closed door meeting with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, reports say.

According to Daily Post, a source said the meeting was aimed at dousing the tension between the Executive and Legislature.

The Senate had earlier called on the Acting President to sack the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

According to reports, Senators also tried to pass a motion to make Saraki the Acting President while Osinbajo was away.

A source at meeting said “The Senate President met with the Acting President. He actually came alone and without the paraphernalia of his office to underscore his commitment to rapprochement between the Executive and the National Assembly.

“Saraki took time to explain a few things to the Acting President, but the talks bordered on the clarification of a few misgivings, especially the rumour that he was planning to become the Acting President or instigating the Senate against the Presidency.

“He also took time to explain why the Senate wanted its resolutions respected in line with the principle of separation of powers.

“Above all, the session was actually frank.”

Another source told Daily Post that the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun was asked to join the meeting.

The source said “The APC National chairman came at a time the Acting President was about to have a meeting with a select group of government officials. He was asked to join the meeting, which bordered on the battle line drawn by the Senate.

“During the session, the APC National chairman said he had interacted with Saraki and advised the Senate leadership and Senators to ‘lie low’ and avoid anything capable that was capable of plunging the nation into crisis.

“Oyegun also said the APC could not understand why the party in power would be in opposition against itself.

“No one can say if Oyegun’s intervention was responsible for the visit of the Senate President to Osinbajo.”

Meanwhile, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, a lawmaker representing Osun Central recently refuted reports that the Senate is plotting to impeach Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.