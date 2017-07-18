Abia Speaker denies ordering aides to shoot FRSC officials

Speaker of Abia state House of Assembly, Barrister Chikwendu Kanu has denied ordering his aides to shoot the two officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in hospital.

Condemning the the over zealousness of the security officers said to be involved in the incident, Kanu said: “I strongly condemn any over zealousness on the side of any security personnel be the person a member of the Police, Road Safety, the Army and Department of States services. I think I will be the last person to encourage it because it doesn’t augur well with State and the Country at large."

According to the Abia Gazette News, the lawmaker visited the officers of the FRSC at the undisclosed hospital on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

It was further reported that the FRSC men, who were hospitalised after an alleged brawl with the Speaker's security details over the weekend, were reportedly assured their medical bills would be picked by the Speaker.

He further explained he was not physically present at scene of the incident, pointing out he only sent his security details together with his younger brother to find out the people that accosted his wife while on her way to Aba.

“When I was informed of the incident, I sent my details to find out who the people in question were, because we thought the people on that uniform may not be right people. It was in the course of doing that the incident happened.

“I was informed that somebody sustained a gunshot injury and we been on top of the situation, trying to find out what really happened.

“But I want to say that with every sense of responsibility and humility that I’m well informed about the importance of human life, and equally aware of the provisions of section 33, sub-section (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended that forbids taking away one’s life, I’m equally aware of the sister provision of section 33 sub-section (2) of the same constitution on the mode a human life could be taken.

“ I’m well informed enough to know that I don’t have the authority to order anybody to shoot and I can’t even encourage such an action, even in the highest degree of provocation, I think I will move to the law court as practicing lawyer, before I joined politics,” the speaker was quoted to have said.

The activist lawyer - turned politician had released a statement on Sunday, July 16, 2017 after his wife had a bloody altercation with the men of FRSC on her way to Aba.