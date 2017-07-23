Nine Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered themselves to troops on Saturday at Buni Yari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe, the army has said.

According to a statement issued by Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman in Abuja, the terrorists are: Usman Ali, 22, Ibrahim Matukur, 13 and Usman Hussaini 25.

Others are, Ali Baba, Modu Wakil, 15, Usman Mahamadu, 47 years, Goni Bukar, 50, Modu Konto and Isah Ali, 25.

Usman said that the repentant terrorists claimed to belong to the Mamman Nur faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group.

“They said that they deliberately surrendered because they had realised their folly and no longer wish to continue with the criminal terrorists and insurgents activities.

“Furthermore, they stated that they escaped from the terrorists’ hideout at Buk village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state,” the army spokesman quoted them as saying.

Usman also said that they claimed that there were many more Boko Haram fighters willing to surrender because of untold hardship they suffered.

“They pleaded for sympathy and forgiveness from members of the community, restating that they were misguided and deceived all these years to believing they were fighting a just cause.”

According to Usman, they urge the military authorities to make concerted efforts to reach out to other terrorists in the forest, as they are willing to surrender.

Many terrorists in recent time have been surrendering, including 700 who gave themselves up to troops in June.

In another development, Usman said that troops of 103 Battalion, also on Saturday neutralised three female suicide bombers, who tried to infiltrate their location at Kawuri, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

He said the bombers were spotted by a vigilant sentry while they were tried to access the military location.