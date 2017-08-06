Home > Local >

70 lecturers quit UNIMAID over incessant Boko Haram attacks

UNIMAID 70 lecturers quit institution over incessant Boko Haram attacks

Dr. Dani Mamman, said the activities of Boko Haram in the institution has seen about 70 lecturers resigning their appointments, five dead and three held hostage.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities chapter of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) have said 70 lecturers have resigned their appointments over incessant Boko Haram attacks.

In a report by Punch, the Chairman of the union, Dr. Dani Mamman, said the activities of Boko Haram in the institution has seen about 70 lecturers resigning their appointments, five dead and three held hostage.

Mamman said, “About 70 lecturers left, about five died and three are held hostage by Boko Haram.

“The exit of some lecturers has affected research and learning because some are specialists in their fields. Usually, such exodus affects accreditation of some programmes and courses.

ALSO READ: Senate urges FG to deploy critical security to check breaches at UNIMAID

“We requested the government to increase security personnel, security gadgets and construction of the 23.7 km perimeter fence. In the interim, the state governor has started building a 10.3 km perimeter fence."

It was further reported that the figure of student's admission have continued to descend since insurgency started in 2012.

