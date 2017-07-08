60,000 unemployed youths register for N-power in Kano State

No fewer than 60, 000 unemployed youths have so far registered under the second phase of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme in Kano State.

The Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje on Social Interventions Programme, Hajiya Aisha Jafar-Yusuf, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday.

Jafar-Yusuf said the state was able to record the success following the establishment of more than 10 registration centres by the State Government, registering applicants free of charge.

She listed the location of the centres as Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil, Aminu Kano College of Islamic and Legal Studies, Kano and the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, among others.

“During the previous N-Power registration, only 23, 000 youths were able to register but with the government’s support, more than 60,000 youths have so far registered.

“So, we are expecting a great number of applicants this time around, because we have been able to mobilise our youths,” the senior special assistant said.

She also said that the home-grown school feeding programme of the federal government would soon commence in the state, as all the necessary arrangements had almost been completed.

Jafar-Yusuf commended the Federal Government for introducing the two programmes and called on the unemployed youths to make the best use of the opportunity provided by the N-power programme to enhance their socio-economic status.