6 kidnapped Lagos students regain freedom

The six students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Lagos, that were abducted by armed militants on May 25, 2017 have regained their freedom on Friday, July 28.

The students were reportedly released in Ajakpa Community in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State before they were moved to the Ondo State Police Command headquarters in Akure.

The students are Yusuf Farouk, Rahmon Isiaka, Pelumi Philips, Peter Jonas, Adebanjo George and Judah Agboasi.

Their release was followed by days of negotiations between the kidnappers and the authorities.

ALSO READ: The full story of how militants kidnapped 6 students

Weeks ago, N30 million had been paid as ransom for the students return, but the kidnappers later demanded for an additional N1.5 million to be used to transport them back to Lagos.

According to early reports, no additional ransom was paid to the kidnappers to secure the release of the students.

This news will come as a relief to the parents of the students who have agonised over their absence for the 64 days they were held in captivity.

A source close to the relatives of one of the kidnapped students confirmed to Pulse Nigeria that the boys have indeed been released.

More details to come later.