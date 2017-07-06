57 terrorists paraded after surrendering to troops in Borno

57 Boko Haram members who recently surrendered to troops in Borno state have been paraded by the Nigeria military on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

In a report by Premium Times, the military command and control centre in Maiduguri disclosed that the 57 paraded Boko Haram members were part of the 70 insurgents who surrendered to troops in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

Ibrahim Attahiru, head of the army’s counterinsurgency operation, reportedly said the 57 paraded persons are those that have been screened by the military, while 13 others are still in the process of being profiled.

However, Attahiru did not explain if the 70 Boko Haram members are part of the 700 the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, said on Tuesday had surrendered.