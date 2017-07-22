Home > Local >

Boko Haram :  46,000 IDPs return to Borno from Cameroun, Chad, Niger – NEMA

Boko Haram 46,000 IDPs return to Borno from Cameroun, Chad, Niger – NEMA

Maihaja explained that NEMA is responding promptly to the immediate needs of the returnees.

  • Published:
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) play

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

(Today)

Osinbajo 'Declare state of emergency on education', Malala tells Acting President
Boko Haram Call for peace talks masks ethnic tensions
Nigerian Army Troops neutralize 4 suicide bombers in 3 days
Boko Haram Terrorism got bigger under Jonathan - Presidency
Boko Haram Suspects killed, tortured in Cameroon custody
Osinbajo Acting President condemns abduction of women in Borno
Boko Haram 'Capture Shekau dead or alive,' Army chief orders commander
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says 46, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) displaced by Boko Haram insurgency have returned to Borno.

Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja , Director General of NEMA. made this known while distributing relief materials to the displaced persons in Banki, Bama local government council of Borno.

He said that the IDPs fled to Cameroun, Chad and Niger Republic at the peak of the insurgency.

Maihaja said that thousands of Nigerians who fled their homes in Banki in the wake of insurgents attacks had returned, following the success recorded in the counter-insurgency campaign.

“About 46, 000 displaced persons are registered here and we are receiving them on a daily basis in small and large numbers.

“The Federal Government is responding to the humanitarian crisis in the North-East region.

“Our mission is to distribute relief materials, food and non-food items to Nigerians returning from Cameroun.

“Government is aware that having secured the place and Borno in particular, the people who took refuge in border communities in Cameroun, Chad and Niger Republic would come back to the country.

“The government adopted proactive steps to meet the needs and requirements of the affected persons in terms of shelter, food, health, growth. We are committed to improve their well being,” he said.

Maihaja explained that  the agency was responding promptly to the immediate needs of the returnees and distributed food items, mattresses, clothing materials And Mosquito Treated Nets.

He noted that the agency provides 8.4 kg of food items every month per household.

Maihaja also said the agency had adopted effective modalities to provide schools and clinics in the camps, to enable the affected children return to school, enhance hygiene and healthcare service delivery.

ALSO READ: "Capture Shekau dead or alive," Buratai

The director disclosed that the Federal Government has begun the distribution of 40, 905 tones of assorted food items to displaced persons in Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Taraba and Yobe States.

According to him, the agency had initiated a comprehensive tracking system to monitor vehicular movement and distribution of relief materials to guard against diversion.

Maihaja added that the agency had embarked on enumeration exercise of IDPs and door-to-door distribution exercise to ensure that the affected families get the relief materials.

NAN reports that members of the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative, led by Rear Adm. A Z Gambo, inspected the food distribution exercise at various camps in Banki, Bama, Maiduguri and liberated areas.

Image
  • Representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Adm. Segun Adebari, deworming a Child, during a Medical rhapsody to mark the 61st Navy Week at the new Kichingoro IDPs Camp Abuja on Saturday (27/5/17). 02855/27/5/2917/Johnson Udeani/ICE/NAN  
  • Naval Medical Personnel attending to patients, during a Medical rhapsody to mark the 61st Navy Week at the new Kichingoro IDPs Camp Abuja on Saturday (27/5/17). 02856/27/5/2917/Johnson Udeani/ICE/NAN  
  • Representative of the President of the Navy Officer’s Wives Association (NOWA), Mrs Margret Dakwat (3RD L), presenting some items to the Founder/President of the Amazing Grace Foundation for Elderly, Mrs Ifeanyiwa Obegolu, as part of activities to mark the 61st Navy Week at the new Kichingoro IDPs Camp Abuja on Saturday (27/5/17).with them are NOWA officials 02857/27/5/2917/Johnson Udeani/ICE/NAN  
  • Some of the Inmates of Amazing Grace Foundation for Elderly, during the presentation of some material to them by President of the Navy Officer’s Wives Association (NOWA), as part of activities to mark the 61st Navy Week at the new Kichingoro IDPs Camp Abuja on Saturday (27/5/17). 02858/27/5/2917/Johnson Udeani/ICE/NAN  
  • An accident scene on the Benin-Auchi Highway in Ekpoma on Saturday (27/5/17). 02859/27/5/2917/Johnson Udeani/ICE/NAN  
  • Winners of Primary Schools Category, Mohammad Salisu of Idi; Aishatu Maikano of Mu’azu; and Aisha Ahmed of Hassan Primary schools Gombe respectively at the 2017 International Children’s Day Celebration in Gombe on Saturday (27/5/17) 02860/27/5/2017/Ibrahim Kado/ICE/NAN 
  • Winners of Primary Schools Category, Mohammad Salisu of Idi; Aishatu Maikano of Mu’azu; and Aisha Ahmed of Hassan Primary schools Gombe respectively at the 2017 International Children’s Day Celebration in Gombe on Saturday (27/5/17) 02860/27/5/2017/Ibrahim Kado/ICE/NAN 
  • Commissioner Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Gombe State, Mrs Rabi Daniel, presenting gift to the overall winner of Primary Schools Category from Idi Primary school at the 2017 International Children’s Day Celebration in Gombe on Saturday (27/5/17) 02862/27/5/2017/Ibrahim Kado/ICE/NAN 
  • Children of Living Faith Church during their visit to Gariki Hospital as part of activities to mark 2017 International Children’s Day Celebration in Abuja on Saturday (27/5/17) 02863/27/5/2017/Albert Otu/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Commissioner for Gender Affairs, Enugu state, Mrs Peace Nnaji; Wife of the Governor of Enugu state, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi and Speaker Enugu state children's parliament, Miss Nkem Ogaru, during a reception for children as part of activities to mark 2017 Children's Day in Enugu on Saturday (27/5/17). 02864/27/5/2917/Mike Agada/JAU/ICE/NAN  
  • Pupils of Bethel Home Nursery and Primary School Enugu during march-past at the 2017 Children's Day in Enugu on Saturday (27/5/17). 02865/27/5/2017/Mike Agada/JAU/ICE/NAN  
  • From Left: Deputy Governor Lagos-State, Mrs Idiat Adebule with Children and Parents at the 2017 Children's Day in Lagos on Saturday (27/5/17). 02866/27/5/2017/Supo Olasunde/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • Children at the 2017 Children's Day Celebration in Lagos on Saturday (27/5/17). 02867/27/5/2017/Supo Olasunde/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • Education District 1 Choral Group, Agege Performing, during the 2017 Children's Day in Lagos on Saturday (27/5/17). 02868/27/5/2017/Supo Olasunde/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • Representative of Plateau State Governor, Mr Hitler Dadi (L) Presenting a trophy to the representative of overall winner of school march-past competition, Miss Zaneb Salisu of Ben-Uyeh Private School Jos, during the Children's Day Celebration in Jos on Saturday (27/5/17) 02869/27/5/2017/Sunday Adah/ JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • Overall winner of Schools march, Past Ben-Uyeh Private School Jos pupils celebrating their victory, during the Children's Day Celebration in Jos on Saturday (27/5/17) 02870/27/5/2017/Sunday Adah/ JAU/ICE/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani I wasn't involved in oil swap deals', Petrol transporter disowns...bullet
2 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
3 Whistle Blowers Senate passes Protection Bill for informantsbullet

Local

Nigeria’s under aged kids getting taught to smoke in school
Pulse Blogger Nigeria’s under aged kids getting taught to smoke in school
Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents
Boko Haram Nigerian military blames homeless for botched air strike
Ballot bag being used during an election
Lagos LG Election Downpour, thunderstorm threaten council polls
Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed Minister says Buhari’s enemies want to destabilise govt