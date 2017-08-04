3 die in hospital suicide bombing in Maiduguri

A suicide bomb attack at the Molai General Hospital, Maiduguri on Friday, August 4, 2017, has led to the death of three civilians.

According to the Daily Post, the attack happened after the suicide bombers sneaked into the hospital through a back entrance.

Four people were injured as a result of the attack, and one of the casualties is reported to be a hospital assistant.

Mohamed, one of the hospital's security guards said, "When they were sighted, one of them immediately blew herself to generate attention and the other gained entrance to hit at one of the hospital assistants, who died and four other persons who were injured as a result of the blast."

There is no official confirmation of the attack yet, but it continues a spate of deadly attacks that have been carried out in Borno state by Boko Haram who killed over 100 people in July alone.