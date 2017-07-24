2 suicide bombers die in failed attacks in Maiduguri

Two Boko Haram suicide bombers were killed after failed attempts to attack an internally displaced persons' (IDP) camp and the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

This was disclosed on Monday, July 24, 2017, by the Borno state Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku, in a statement that narrated how the attempts by the terrorists were foiled by security agents.

According to Isuku, "On Sunday at about 9:15pm, a suspected female Boko Haram terrorist took advantage of the darkness of the night and attempted to gain access into Dalori 2 IDPs camp through the rear perimeter fence.

"Fortunately, she was sighted by vigilant security personnel on duty and chased.

"In an attempt to escape arrest, she hurriedly detonated the IED strapped to her body, killing herself alone. The impact of the explosion destroyed a portion of the IDP camp's fence.

"In the early hours of today (Monday) at about 4am, a male suicide bomber attempted to gain entry into the premises of University of Maiduguri.

"On sighting the presence of security personnel deployed to the university on duty, he hurriedly detonated his IED, killing himself alone near the BOT building."

Earlier on Monday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had confirmed the death of four people resulting from a suicide attack at the Dalori Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri on Sunday night.