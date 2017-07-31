Home > Local >

2 die, 8 injured in auto crash in Ogun

In Ogun 2 die, 8 injured in auto crash

Akinbiyi said a Toyota Hiace bus drove against the traffic and rammed into the truck which was driving on the right lane.

  • Published:
Auto crash   play

Auto crash

 

(News Headlines)

Auto Accidents 35 die in Ogun within 2 months
Dino Melaye Senator condoles with families of Kogi tanker accident victims
In Kogi Death toll in petrol tanker accident rises to 13
Makarfi PDP chairman reportedly involved in an auto crash
In Ile-Ife FRSC confirms 11 deaths in recent accident
In Maiduguri 7 killed, 15 injured as suicide bombers attack IDP camps
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, July 24, 2017]
In Osun 11 perish as passenger bus collide with fuel tanker
In Nasarawa Raging fire destroys over 2000 shops at Masaka Market
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two persons were confirmed dead in an accident involving a white Toyota Hiace commercial bus and a multi- coloured Benz truck at Area J3, on the Ijebu Ode/Benin Expressway in Ogun on Monday.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Abeokuta, confirmed the incident.

Akinbiyi stated that the Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ENU 994 ZH, drove against the traffic and in the process, there was a blowout in one of its rear tyres and the bus rammed into the truck which was driving on the right lane.

“The accident involved a white 14-seater Toyota Hiace commercial bus and a multi-coloured Benz truck with registration number, MUS 727 XX, loaded with generating sets.

“The Toyota Hiace bus drove in a direction prohibited by traffic law, going through one way and in the process, one of its back tyres had a blowout and it rammed into the truck which was driving on the right lane.

“Seven males and one female were injured, including the driver of the bus, while two males died on the spot,’’ he said.

The TRACE spokesman explained that both the dead and the injured were taken to the Ronal Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, while the two vehicles were moved to Ogbere Police Station.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Sect releases video of UNIMAID workers begging for their livesbullet
2 Niger Delta Militants threaten to resume pipeline bombingsbullet
3 Shehu Sani Mob attacks Senator during press briefing in Kaduna [PHOTOS]bullet

Local

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom
Ortom Commissioner says Gov rears snails not snakes
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state.
Aregbesola Osun Gov appoints Semiu Okanlawon as SA
Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman
Boko Haram Army apologises for false statement about NNPC workers' rescue
Sukur World Heritage FG to rebuild Site destroyed by Boko Haram