2 die, 8 injured in auto crash in Ogun

Two persons were confirmed dead in an accident involving a white Toyota Hiace commercial bus and a multi- coloured Benz truck at Area J3, on the Ijebu Ode/Benin Expressway in Ogun on Monday.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Abeokuta, confirmed the incident.

“The accident involved a white 14-seater Toyota Hiace commercial bus and a multi-coloured Benz truck with registration number, MUS 727 XX, loaded with generating sets.

“The Toyota Hiace bus drove in a direction prohibited by traffic law, going through one way and in the process, one of its back tyres had a blowout and it rammed into the truck which was driving on the right lane.

“Seven males and one female were injured, including the driver of the bus, while two males died on the spot,’’ he said.

The TRACE spokesman explained that both the dead and the injured were taken to the Ronal Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, while the two vehicles were moved to Ogbere Police Station.