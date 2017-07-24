Home > Local >

11 perish as passenger bus collide with fuel tanker in Osun

According to reports, the tanker was negotiating a roundabout when the passenger bus rammed into it from behind.

At least 11 persons were reportedly burnt to death in Ile Ife, Osun State, after an 18-seater bus collided with a fuel tanker.

Children were said to be among those killed in the incident, which occurred on Sunday, July 23,  around 11am at a roundabout opposite Moremi Estate, in front of Energy Filling Station in the town.

The bus was said to have caught fire immediately and the passengers, who were unconscious due to the impact of the collision, were trapped inside it.

It was gathered that nine of the passengers died on the spot while some who were rescued eventually passed away.

ALSO READ: 306 persons have died from tanker explosion in 2016 - FRSC

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Osun State, Mr. Anthony Oko, said the tanker driver ran away after the accident.

"No fewer than 11 persons died. A tanker was said to be making a U-turn and a bus coming from Ore rammed into it. The bus caught fire and 11 of the passengers, including the driver died," he told Punch.

"The bus had 12 passengers and the remaining passenger of the bus is in danger list at a hospital. I just pray he survives, but his condition is very bad.

"He suffered third degree burns, but nothing happened to the tanker driver. He ran away immediately after the accident."

Oko assured that the police are making efforts to arrest the driver.

