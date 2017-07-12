11 killed in fresh Boko Hram attacks in Maiguguri

No fewer than 11 persons have been reported dead in Maiduguri after two Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked the Borno capital.

It was learnt that three persons sustained injuries in the bombing which was said to have occurred around Molai Kalamari at exactly 10 pm on Tuesday, July 11.

The two bombers detonated their explosives around Molai Kalamari - the second explosion took place at Sabongari Polo area of the state capital, The Cable reports, citing a security source.

"I cannot specifically tell you whether the suicide bombers were male or female. But we have deployed emergency response team to the scene," the source said.

A resident of Molai Kalamari, Ibrahim Baba, also 'confirmed' the attacks.

"We all woke up in fear and shock. The sound was loud as if it happened inside my house," he said.

Boko Haram has recently renewed attacks in Maiduguri and its environs, the last being the attack on a male hostel in the University of Maiduguri on Friday, July 7.

On Monday, July 10, the Public Relations Officer of the Borno police command, Victor Isuku, said the force had deployed 3,000 policemen and sniffer dogs to curtail incessant suicide bomb attacks.