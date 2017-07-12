Home > Local >

11 killed in fresh Boko Hram attacks in Maiguguri

Boko Haram 11 killed in fresh attacks in Maiguguri

Three other persons reportedly sustained injuries in the bombing which was said to have occurred around Molai Kalamari at exactly 10 pm on Tuesday, July 11.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Nigerian soldier patrols on the outskirts of Damasak in northeastern Nigeria as peace returns after years of trouble from Boko Haram insurgents play

A Nigerian soldier patrols on the outskirts of Damasak in northeastern Nigeria as peace returns after years of trouble from Boko Haram insurgents

(AFP)

Buratai 'Boko Haram has ties with terror groups in Mali,' Army Chief says
Boko Haram Conflict-zone contraception for the homeless
Sen Ndume Fresh Boko Haram attacks in Borno disturbing, worrisome
Ali Ndume Govt knows 'sponsors of Boko Haram', says Senator
Boko Haram Presidential Committee North-East explains why IDPs will remain in camps
Boko Haram Civilian JTF loses 680 members to insurgency
In Borno 240 displaced children die of malnutrition
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

No fewer than 11 persons have been reported dead in Maiduguri after two Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked the Borno capital.

It was learnt that three persons sustained injuries in the bombing which was said to have occurred around Molai Kalamari at exactly 10 pm on Tuesday, July 11.

The two bombers detonated their explosives around Molai Kalamari - the second explosion took place at Sabongari Polo area of the state capital, The Cable reports, citing a security source.

"I cannot specifically tell you whether the suicide bombers were male or female. But we have deployed emergency response team to the scene," the source said.

A resident of Molai Kalamari, Ibrahim Baba, also 'confirmed' the attacks.

"We all woke up in fear and shock. The sound was loud as if it happened inside my house," he said.

Boko Haram has recently renewed attacks in Maiduguri and its environs, the last being the attack on a male hostel in the University of Maiduguri on Friday, July 7.

ALSO READ: Civilians in the crossfire of terrorists and the military

On Monday, July 10, the Public Relations Officer of the Borno police command, Victor Isuku, said the force had deployed 3,000 policemen and sniffer dogs to curtail incessant suicide bomb attacks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet
2 Ali Ndume Govt knows 'sponsors of Boko Haram', says Senatorbullet
3 Fashola, National Assembly Who landed the deadliest punch?bullet

Local

Badoo Killing suspected members uncivilised – DIG
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
Okorocha Imo gov bans monarchs from speaking in English at official events
Senator Oluremi Tinubu
Oluremi Tinubu Senator's sponsored bill to amend Police Act scales second reading
Rilwan Akiolu, Oba of Lagos
Oba Akiolu White cap chief says Lagos monarch was chosen by the gods