Why Nikki Bella and John Cena got back together after calling off their wedding

In news people saw coming from a mile away…John Cena and Nikki Bella are back together, just a few weeks after calling off their wedding!

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” a source told Us Weekly. “

Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it.

It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

On April 15, Nikki announced in a statement on Instagram that the couple had called off their wedding. “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together, Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another.”

We love you all #emo#77iP## A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

At the heart of the breakup was reportedly John’s refusal to have children, something that he was very upfront about. Nikki reportedly eventually decided that she still wanted to have kids, and it contributed to their breakup, Us Weekly says.

#emo#77iP## A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on May 23, 2018 at 6:46am PDT

A source also told People soon after the split that John made Nikki feel like he was doing her a favor by marrying her. “He was making it abundantly clear that he was going into this gritting his teeth the whole way,” the source said. “Nikki is an amazing, talented, strong, one-of-a-kind woman. Anyone would be lucky to have her in their life-yet John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her.”

Mr & Mrs A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Mar 25, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

“[Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman,” the source added.

Apparently, things have changed. Post-breakup, John made it very clear that he wanted the couple to get back together. On May 14, he went on The Today Show and made a pretty earnest plea to win her back. “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work," he said.

“Wow, well, I’m speechless. Um, yeah, that’s crazy. Yeah," Nikki said in an interview with Extra when she was told about the comments.

The two have both also shared inspirational quotes and messages that suggest something good might come out of their split.

Both Nikki and John have been silent on social media about reports that they’re back together.