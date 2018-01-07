Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Weight Loss :  This 7-minute workout can actually help you lose weight

Weight Loss This 7-minute workout can actually help you lose weight

It’s a high-intensity short duration workout of 12 exercises performed over 30 seconds, with a 10-second rest period between.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sure, you try to work out as often as you can, but sometimes it’s really tough to find the hour or so you need to get in a solid sweat session.

But apparently your fitness doesn’t have to suffer if you’re short on time. According to new research, all you need is seven minutes.

That’s the major takeaway from a new study published in The Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness. For the study, researchers had 29 people between the ages of 18 and 30 do a seven-minute workout that combined aerobic and resistance exercises every day for six weeks. After the six weeks, the researchers found that people who did the workout had a lower BMI, decreased waist and hip circumference, and lower fat mass than before they started. 

“Even in normal-weight individuals who perform the seven-minute workout, improvement through a decrease in waist circumference can be achieved thus leading to a better cardio-protective nutritional status,” the paper concludes.

WHAT?! The workout actually isn’t anything you haven’t done before. According to lead study author Lama Mattar, Ph.D., an assistant professor of nutrition at Lebanese American University, it’s a high-intensity short duration workout of 12 exercises performed over 30 seconds, with a 10-second rest period between. Those exercises include jumping jacks, wall sits, push ups, crunches, step ups into chair, squats, triceps dips, planks, high knees running in place, lunges, pushups, and side planks. That’s seriously it. “It can be done in a small space and requires just a chair as material,” says Mattar.

The workout is so effective because it’s just like any other high-intensity interval training, which pushes a person’s body to maximum capacity, he says. “It is very short and can be done at home or in the office which gives flexibility to busy individuals that have time constrains,” Mattar adds.

Unfortunately, you can’t work out for seven minutes a day for the rest of your life and expect to be super-fit. “The seven-minute workout will not replace a full and complete workout program but it is a good entry point to improved fitness and body weight control,” Mattar says. Still, when you’re pressed for time, it’s not a bad option at all.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts This bad habit might actually be really good for youbullet
2 Odd Enough This photo reveals what Carrie Underwood looks like after...bullet
3 Sex & Relationships Is the first year of marriage really the hardest?bullet

Related Articles

Weight Loss 'The "sleeping beauty diet" slowed my metabolism and fueled my depression'
Girl Smarts This transgender woman just shared powerful side-by-side photos of her transition
Girl Smarts 'This muffin recipe helped me lose 90 pounds and keep it off'
Girl Smarts Jenna Dewan Tatum just posted another sexy photo that has everyone freaking out
Odd Enough Caitlyn Jenner just fulfilled this lifelong fantasy on her 68th birthday
Odd Enough 'I worked out in my living room for a month—Here's what happened'
Fitness This 9-minute yoga routine will help you ditch lower-back pain
Girl Smarts You might accidentally be using the wrong type of eyelash curler

Women's Health

Girl Smarts Should you get a bikini wax if you're on your period?
Weight Loss Are you making this huge weight loss mistake?
Weight Loss How much Kale is safe to eat in a week?
Fitness The number-one sign your abs workouts aren't working