Weight Loss :  Someone created 'diet' Avocados—Here's what that even means

Avocados are already so popular that people spend a huge chunk of their food dollars on the “basic” fruit—to the tune of $900,000 a month on avocado toast alone, as reported by TIME.

Is it even possible to improve on such a good thing?

Spanish food company Isla Bonita thinks so. Meet: Avocado Light, a “diet avocado” with 30 percent less fat than the original. Isla Bonita says they conducted “exhaustive analyses” to back up their “light” label, and the frankenfruit has already earned a seal of approval from the Spanish Heart Foundation’s Food Health Program.

The Avocado Light is described as having a “mild” flavor and “a juicier and lighter pulp,” making it “ideal for the smoothies, cold soup, gazpachos, [and] cocktails.” Isla Bonita also claims their avocado “oxidizes more slowly,” making it longer-lasting (i.e. less likely to turn that gross grayish brown) than the real deal. And because it’s human-engineered, it will be available year-round—but only in Spain, as Isla Bonita has no plans to sell Avocado Light in America right now.

But before you book a ticket to Madrid to fill your suitcase with diet avocados, you should know that a) that’s probably illegal and definitely going to get you some face time with TSA, and b) avocado fat is actually good for you.

“The monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids present in avocados help to promote a healthy blood lipid profile,” says Maya Feller, R.D.N. And thanks to their high fat content, a healthy serving of avocado (that would be about 1/5 of the fruit, although most people typically eat 1/4 to 1/2 in one sitting) actually keeps you fuller longer. “Studies have found that people who consume avocados as part of a balanced healthy diet have smaller waist circumference and are less likely to overeat and are more successful in losing weight and maintaining lost weight.”

Cutting out the fat, then, has the potential of making avocados less satisfying, and could “change the nutrient profile and may alter the benefits,” says Feller.

For now, you’re better off letting the Spaniards keep their diet avocado and simply keeping your avocado servings in check. With the amount we’re all spending on avocado toast, anyway, who wants to finish feeling hungry?