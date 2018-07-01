Pulse.ng logo
There are 8 types of bikini waxes — Which is right for you?

I get it, shaving kind of sucks. Especially ~ down there ~. Holy razor burn, Batman!

But the thought of bikini waxing is crazy-intimidating (everyone and their mother remembers that scene from The 40-Year-Old Virgin). And it's hard to know what kind of "style" to ask for. It's not like you can just bring a pic of your favorite celebrity as an example like you do for a haircut...

Well, knowledge is power, baby-which is why I talked with Jeanette Haylock, the education manager for GoToBrazils Waxing Center. Read on for the eight most common types of bikini wax you can get for the next time you're thinking about going bare:

1. Classic Bikini Wax

“A bikini wax only removes the hair that would be visible around the bikini line,” Haylock tells WomensHealthMag.com. “Some hair remains and can be sculpted into a landing strip, triangle, or other style.” If you're a waxing newbie, this is probably your best bet.

2. Mini Brazilian

“A mini Brazilian involves completely removing the hair from the front, leaving it totally bare,” Haylock says. When getting a mini Brazilian, you can expect to lay on your back with your legs bent, feet together, as if you’re in butterfly. From there it’s all steady breathing and anticipating wax strips until the job is complete.

3. Full Brazilian

“The full Brazilian wax is comparable to the mini Brazilian, except that the behind area is also waxed,” Haylock says. Now, this is where things get a bit more up-close-and-personal (as if being pantsless and spread eagle weren’t already so).

In order to reach the behind area-a.k.a. your butt crack-your technician will typically take one of two routes. You’ll either hold one leg up at a time so that a quick strip can be ripped, or you’ll flip over onto all fours. Hope you're not shy!

4. Brazilian Plus

If your "happy trail" makes you feel anything but, ask for a Brazilian Plus. “The Brazilian Plus includes a full Brazilian wax, plus the stomach trail,” Haylock says.

5. Brazilian South

Full Brazilian? Check. And, while you’re at it, might as well throw in your legs, too. Yup, you can officially get a one-and-done treatment so that, not only will you not have to risk razor bumps on your bits, but you can skip out on nicking your shins in the shower, too.

6. Butt Strip

Such a lovely name, I know, but, in all actuality, that’s exactly what it is-a wax strip or two targeted at your crack and your crack alone.

7. Full Buttocks

Hair happens. And if you're not feeling the stuff that pops up on your cheeks, simply request a full buttocks for a hairless rear.

8. Brazilian Total Body

Instead of stopping with a lower-half wax, this option lets you extend the hairless love all the way up to your neck. Arms, chest, back, stomach, bits, butt, legs, feet-it all will go.

And, there you have it-way more bikini waxes than you probably ever knew existed. Only question now is: Which will you choose?

