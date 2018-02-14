news

If you’ve ever been to a Flywheel class, you know that the 45-minute interval ride will leave you high on endorphins and drenched with sweat, not to mention help you burn between 400 and 800 calories (depending on how hard you ride, of course).

But if you aren’t fortunate enough to live near one of the brand’s 42 studios, you’ve got options. Flywheel just launched FLY Anywhere, a high-performance bike you can buy for your own home, with the same tracking tech you get in the studio and a built-in platform offering live and on-demand classes led by expert instructors.

However, if that’s not in the cards for you, you can still try this 45-minute Flywheel-inspired workout, designed by Flywheel Sports creative director Danielle Devine-Baum, to fly on your own.

Just crank the playlist below—striving to pedal to the song's BPM (beats per minute) unless otherwise indicated—and get riding. (Get toned arms, lean legs and sexy abs with Women's Health Beginner's Guide to Strength Training!)

Song #1: “Everybody Wants to Run the World,” Tears for Fears

Flat road, time to warm up! Ride around 112 BPM. On a scale of one to 10, you’d be around a three. Once the song’s chorus hits, speed up each time. Half way through the song, add a bit more resistance as your body starts to feel warmer and your muscles get ready to work.

Song #2: “River,” Eminem [feat. Ed Sheeran]

You’re still warming up, but at this point you’re getting into the ride. The speed is 90 BPM. If you were running, you'd be at a jogging pace. On this song, alternate between second position (butt off the seat, hands on the front bar), third position (butt off the seat, hands on top of the side handles), and the saddle (butt in seat) while maintaining the speed. Two times during the song, increase your speed. Your resistance here is, on a scale of one to 10, around a four. By the end of this song, you should be sweating a bit!

Song #3: “Walking In Memphis,” Marc Cohn

You’re on a hill. On a scale of one to 10, your resistance is around a six. Your speed is 65 BPM. Each time the chorus hits, speed up your pace. You should feel slightly breathless on these intervals. On the first two, use third position when you push. On the last one, challenge yourself to push as hard as you can in the saddle.

Song #4: “Work R3hab Extended Mix,” Rihanna [feat. Drake]

This is a slow, flat incline ride. Your speed is a 100 BPM. On a scale of one to 10, even though it is a rather flat road, you’re around a five on the resistance. Start in the saddle and then hit second position, focusing on stabilizing the core. When you hit the saddle, speed up. Repeat this four times during the course of this song.

Song #5: “Fallen Empires,” Snow Patrol

This is a light hill. Your speed is a 74 BPM. On a scale of one to 10, start lighter than you want to at about a four on the resistance. Every 30 seconds, add a bit more resistance. By the end of the song, you should barely be able to hold your pace at 74 BPM. Alternate saddle and third position with every resistance change.

Song #6: “Changes,” 2Pac

Now you’re on a heavy hill. Your speed is a 55 BPM. Start in third position. Leaving the resistance high from the previous song, slow your legs down. You should be at around an eight on your scale of one to 10 resistance. It’s going to get really heavy. Each time the chorus hits, speed up as fast as you can through the resistance. If you find that your legs want to go faster than 55 BPM when you’re not on the chorus, add more resistance right away. This should be thick and challenging. Sit when you feel you need, then come out. Your power is in third!

Song #7: “Gold Dust (Extended Mix),” Galantis

This is a flat to a hill. Your speed is whatever you want! Take the resistance down while you’re in the saddle. The speed of the music is 128 BPM, but take a moment to ride lighter and hydrate. Once you feel ready, start to speed up as close as you can to the rhythm. Toward the end of the song, take the resistance to a five out of 10, come to third and ride the hill at 65 BPM.

Song #8: “Silver Springs,” Fleetwood Mac

Now you jog. Your speed is 88 BMP. Starting in the saddle, close your eyes, take a moment, and just ride. You’re riding at about a six on your scale of one to 10. Find third position when you’re ready. When the chorus hits, hit the saddle and go all out. Push as hard as you can. Repeat until the song ends.

Song #9: “O.P.P. (Re-Recorded),” Naughty By Nature

This is a light flat. Your speed is 98 BPM. On your scale of one to 10, you’re at a four. Starting in the saddle, just ride and find your breath. This song is about big changes in resistance. When the chorus hits, add as much resistance as you can while still holding your speed. When the chorus ends, take it off. Feel free to use second position when it feels good to come up.

Song #10: “Thunder Road,” Bruce Springsteen

Last song, last hill! Your speed is 70 BPM. Out of your 10, find a seven. Take the first half of the song to ride in third and notice how your body feels; energized and strong. As the second half of the song approaches, take a seat and start to remove resistance little by little. Take the last 60 seconds of the song to put your head down and push as hard as possible right to the finish line!