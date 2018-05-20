The best sports bras for women with big boobs

news

To all my ladies with big breasts, let's get one thing out in the open:

There’s a major WTF moment happening right now in the fitness industry that’s leaving women with anything larger than a B cup out in the cold.

Yes, that's right, the bralette sports bra. Sure, these light, strappy bras are great for those who can rock them (and holla at those of you who can!), but if someone with a DD+ cup slides one on and then heads out for a run or hops on a Spin bike? You might as well be asking for an eye to be poked out, or just a lot of soreness. Spillage is real and it’s not comfy or cute.

Say it with me: You. Deserve. Better.

That's why it’s time to bring full-duty bras back into the spotlight. Keep in mind, utility doesn’t mean ugly. Fun cuts and patterns aren’t exclusively for the small-chested gals out there. Here are the best sports bras for big breasts that will keep the girls happy and healthy, no matter what kind of a workout you put them through:

Best overall: Lululemon Enlite Bra

BUY IT $98, lululemon.com

To all the Lulu groupies (you know who you are), consider the Enlite Bra your new go-to bra-especially if you have a larger bust. It took up to two years to create, was tested by 1,000 women, and is made in 20 (!!!) different sizes. With this bad boy, you get comfort, movement management, and natural shape. (And no bounce!)

So yes, it's great for anyone. But past WH health editors have found this bra's separate cups ideal for accommodating larger breasts without squishing or compressing them down to fit. "It almost made me feel like I didn't even have breasts at all-like they weren't a thought in my mind," one editor previously wrote after testing the Enlite bra for herself. "FINALLY, I was able to exercise without thinking about them!"

Best for running: Sweaty Betty High Intensity Run Bra

BUY IT $65, sweatybetty.com

This bra will become your best friend, there for you through thick and thin (and all those HIIT workouts). It's supportive with breathable mesh panels and sweat wicking fabric that fits cup sizes A through E. The cups are also encapsulated, keeping your girls extra snug and secure throughout a long run.

Bonus: You can wear it as both a sports bra and a crop top. This two-in-one feature makes the investment that much more worth it.

Best support: Panache Underwire Sports Bra

BUY IT $70, nordstrom.com

Fuller-busted women swear by this underwire sports bra, and for good reason-it goes up to size J! And unlike a lot of other sports bras, the Panache comes with wide, adjustable straps-ensuring you get the best support possible. (You can even convert it into a cross-back!)

Another game-changing feature: its proven ability to reduce bounce by 83 percent. Not only does it keep your chest movement minimal, it's strong and comfy enough to take you through any workout, from yoga to bootcamp.

Best for yoga: Le Mystere Mid Impact Unlined Sports Bra

BUY IT from $30, amazon.com

I know what you're thinking: This doesn’t look like a sports bra. Surprisingly, this subtle, understated number IS a sports bra, and it will actually hold your chest in place during medium-impact workouts like barre or yoga. And it runs up to size G!

The unlined bra has molded cups and thick, adjustable straps to ensure you get great support, and there is some compression to make sure you're not spilling out of your top in downward dog. Plus, the fact that it doesn't look like a sports bra makes it even more of a winner-you can transition it from the office to the gym seamlessly.

FYI: Some Amazon reviews say that this bra runs a little small, so it's probably worth ordering multiple sizes-and returning the ones that don't quite work-to make sure you get the best fit possible.

Best racerback: Nike Pro Rival

BUY IT $70, barenecessities.com

This ultra-supportive bra is ready for any high-impact move you throw at it-we're talking the jump rope test. You will stay locked and loaded with zero bounce. And this baby gives you the support of an underwire...without actually having any wires in it. Translation: No painful wires popping out at random during spin class.

The adjustable racer back and molded cups offer added comfort and support, along with the thick, seamless band (no digging!). It's made with Dri-Fit technology that wicks sweat, keeping you dry and comfortable no matter how intense your burpees get.