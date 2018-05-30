Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

The best responses to Roseanne Barr's absurd ambien excuse

Girl Smarts The best responses to Roseanne Barr's absurd ambien excuse

What is most definitely not a side effect - as the sleep aid's pharmaceutical manufacturer wants to make very clear - is racism.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The best responses to Roseanne Barr's absurd ambien excuse play

The best responses to Roseanne Barr's absurd ambien excuse

(ADAM ROSE VIA GETTY IMAGES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some of the actual side effects of Ambien are daytime drowsiness, memory loss, anxiety, and muscle weakness.

What is most definitely not a side effect - as the sleep aid's pharmaceutical manufacturer wants to make very clear - is racism.

The reason a major pharmaceutical company had to make this distinction in the year of our lord 2018 is because of Roseanne Barr - who lost both her ABC sitcom and her agency after posting a racist tweet about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett - blamed the since-deleted message on "ambien tweeting."

It is... a whole dang mess. Luckily, history has shown that one of the side effects of saying some truly dumb, dangerous nonsense on the Internet is getting dragged, immediately and without mercy, by social media.

The dragging commenced with, of all things, Dictionary.com, proving that the only thing more brutal than being called out by a pharmaceutical company is getting owned by the damn dictionary.

 

Notable names started chiming in - both mocking Barr's excuse and coming to the defense of Ambien - including Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick and ABC's super-showrunner Shonda Rhimes.

 

Comedian Ron Funches just hoped beloved national treasure Betty White stays far away from any medication that might make you racist overnight, and we support him in that.

 

Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn rightfully pointed out that Ambien does, in fact, come with side effects. "I once spent 2 hours on Periscope while in Bogota, Colombia at 3 a.m. answering fans’ questions about the most intimate details of my sex life," he wrote. "I have since quit Ambien."

 

For her part, Barr - who claimed she was quitting Twitter before returning to tweet about Ambien late Tuesday night - doubled back on her comments. "i blamed myself. not ambien, stop lying," she wrote.

 

A full list of possible side effects from taking Ambien, both serious and non-life-threatening, can be found here. No, it won't make you constipated, but using prescription medication should never be taken lightly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts Everything new on Netflix in June 2018bullet
2 Girl Smarts 'I had period sex wearing two different menstrual cups’bullet
3 Sex & Relationships 15 women share which sex positions they hate mostbullet

Related Articles

Tech Roseanne blames Ambien for her racist tweet — but Ambien-maker says racism 'is not a known side effect' of its medications
Starbucks Company shuts 8,000 US stores for racial bias training
Tech Roseanne Barr is under fire after a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett that compares her to an ape
Tech Roseanne Barr scoffs at New Yorker criticism, saying writer of controversial 'Roseanne' joke has been 'sent to the gulag'
Opinion The conspiracy theory that says Trump is a genius
Tech The best TV reboots and revivals of all time — and the worst
Tech 31 celebrities who have publicly supported Donald Trump
Tech 'Roseanne' showrunner responds to criticism of Roseanne Barr's political views: 'Nobody is making anybody watch the show'
Tech ABC execs say the 'Roseanne' reboot was a direct result of Trump's election

Women's Health

A doctor allegedly removed this woman's ovaries because he thought she 'didn't need' them
Odd Enough A doctor allegedly removed this woman's ovaries because he thought she 'didn't need' them
Can I get the same STI more than once?
Healthy Sex Can I get the same STI more than once?
Exactly how this crazy-busy mom lost 50 pounds in 6 months
Fitness and Weight Loss Exactly how this crazy-busy mom lost 50 pounds in 6 months
Kelly Clarkson just revealed the hilarious 'secret' to her apparent weight loss
Girl Smarts Kelly Clarkson just revealed the hilarious 'secret' to her apparent weight loss