Starbucks' keto-friendly pink drink sounds awesome and disgusting at the same time

Okay, so the keto pink drink isn't exactly an approved Starbucks beverage-it was actually created by some seriously dedicated keto dieters-but it's definitely catching on with the keto crowd.
Starbucks Passion Tango Iced Tea
Sugar-free vanilla syrup
Heavy cream
Splenda (optional)
To the regular Starbucks coffee drinker, it's a downright disgusting combo-but it's so pretty, so keto dieters have taken to social media to post about this new keto-friendly bev.
You know the deal: The keto diet is high-fat and low-carb-60 to 75 percent of your daily calories should come from fat and 5 to 10 percent should come from carbs, specifically.
Heavy cream is filled with fat (one ounce packs 11 grams, per the USDA), and anything sugar-free is low-carb (because, yes, sugar's a carb). The flavored tea, however, is void of calories, fat, and carbs, so it's likely there for aesthetic purposes.
Keto and Starbucks aren't really friends. My fave green tea latte has a stupid amount of carbs and it makes me so sad. But at the same time the thought of drinking espresso water with heavy cream doesn't sound appealing to me. So I'm happy I found something that is a low carb drink for when I'm wandering target aimlessly. I give to you, the keto pink drink!! To order ask for a venti passion tango iced tea with heavy cream instead of water, sugar free vanilla syrup instead of sweetener. 4g net carbs and 22g of fat! A perfect treat.
It's quite the change from the (decidedly un-keto-friendly) original Starbucks pink drink, which has 27 grams of carbs and just 2.5 grams of fat. And honestly, with the current keto-craze, a keto-friendly Starbucks drink was bound to happen.
That depends: If you're on the keto diet, it definitely follows the rules, says Abby Langer, R.D., owner of Abby Langer Nutrition. And it's not even the worst Starbucks/keto concoction she's seen: “I’ve seen keto orders that are actually a lot more disgusting than this pink drink, which basically amounts to a cup of heavy cream with a tiny bit of tea to top it off." Sounds...delicious.
But the drink's definitely not going to add anything healthy to your diet, keto or not. "There’s really no nutrition in it," she says. "But there’s also no nutrition in a regular Frappuccino, so choose your poison.”
IDK about you, but I'll stick to my regular coffee with a dash of whole milk, at most. You can still score an Insta-worthy photo from that.
The bottom line: If you're following a keto diet and want a keto drink for the 'gram, go ahead and try it...like, once.