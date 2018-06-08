Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Starbucks' keto-friendly pink drink sounds awesome and disgusting

Girl Smarts Starbucks' keto-friendly pink drink sounds awesome and disgusting at the same time

Okay, so the keto pink drink isn't exactly an approved Starbucks beverage-it was actually created by some seriously dedicated keto dieters-but it's definitely catching on with the keto crowd.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Starbucks' keto-friendly pink drink sounds awesome and disgusting at the same time play

Starbucks' keto-friendly pink drink sounds awesome and disgusting at the same time

(STARBUCKS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The OG Starbucks pink drink is so 2017 (you know the one: a Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk); now, it's all about the Starbucks keto pink drink.

Okay, so the keto pink drink isn't exactly an approved Starbucks beverage-it was actually created by some seriously dedicated keto dieters-but it's definitely catching on with the keto crowd.

 

Here's what's in it:

  • Starbucks Passion Tango Iced Tea

  • Sugar-free vanilla syrup

  • Heavy cream

  • Splenda (optional)

To the regular Starbucks coffee drinker, it's a downright disgusting combo-but it's so pretty, so keto dieters have taken to social media to post about this new keto-friendly bev.

What exactly makes the drink keto-friendly?

You know the deal: The keto diet is high-fat and low-carb-60 to 75 percent of your daily calories should come from fat and 5 to 10 percent should come from carbs, specifically.

Heavy cream is filled with fat (one ounce packs 11 grams, per the USDA), and anything sugar-free is low-carb (because, yes, sugar's a carb). The flavored tea, however, is void of calories, fat, and carbs, so it's likely there for aesthetic purposes.

 

It's quite the change from the (decidedly un-keto-friendly) original Starbucks pink drink, which has 27 grams of carbs and just 2.5 grams of fat. And honestly, with the current keto-craze, a keto-friendly Starbucks drink was bound to happen.

So uh, is it even good for you?

That depends: If you're on the keto diet, it definitely follows the rules, says Abby Langer, R.D., owner of Abby Langer Nutrition. And it's not even the worst Starbucks/keto concoction she's seen: “I’ve seen keto orders that are actually a lot more disgusting than this pink drink, which basically amounts to a cup of heavy cream with a tiny bit of tea to top it off." Sounds...delicious.

But the drink's definitely not going to add anything healthy to your diet, keto or not. "There’s really no nutrition in it," she says. "But there’s also no nutrition in a regular Frappuccino, so choose your poison.”

IDK about you, but I'll stick to my regular coffee with a dash of whole milk, at most. You can still score an Insta-worthy photo from that.

The bottom line: If you're following a keto diet and want a keto drink for the 'gram, go ahead and try it...like, once.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts 6 keto rules to follow even if you're not actually ketobullet
2 Girl Smarts The keto reset diet is basically an easier way to burn fat...bullet
3 Girl Smarts What is the keto flu and why does it make me feel horrible?bullet

Related Articles

Girl Smarts 6 keto rules to follow even if you're not actually keto
Girl Smarts 13 delicious keto protein bars that will help you lose weight
Guy Smarts 5 low-carb cocktails you can drink on a diet
Girl Smarts 15 keto-friendly dessert recipes because life sucks without sweets
Fitness and Weight Loss What are 'fat balls'—and can they help you lose weight?
Tech 11 viral diets and the ones that actually work
Tech Silicon Valley's favorite diet has techies eating lots of fat
Weekend Triple Slam! Best Photo, Star Tweet & Golden Fan Comment Of The Week

Women's Health

9 heart disease facts every woman needs to know
Girl Smarts 9 heart disease facts every woman needs to know
Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt
Girl Smarts Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt
Is Anal Sex Safe?
Sex & Relationships Is anal sex safe?
Kim Kardashian barely does any cardio, according to her trainer
Girl Smarts Kim Kardashian barely does any cardio, according to her trainer