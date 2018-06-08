Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt

Girl Smarts Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 35-year-old actress recalled heading to the set of her first movie post-baby, Ocean’s 8 (just released this weekend).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt play

Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt

(GETTY IMAGESJAMIE MCCARTHY / STAF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Anne Hathaway just got the world's biggest ego boost from none other than Rihanna. (Cue all the jealous emotions.)

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 35-year-old actress recalled heading to the set of her first movie post-baby, Ocean’s 8 (just released this weekend).

"I’ve really come to terms with the pressure to look a certain way as an actress, and I don’t beat myself up about that stuff anymore, but after I had my son the weight was really slow to come off," Anne told Ellen. "So I was a different size than I normally am."

Luckily, as soon as she walked on set, she was basically barraged with compliments from the most badass group of women in Hollywood. (NBD, right?)

Sandra Bullock said, "Looking good mama."

Cate Blanchett followed this with, "Nice jeans, Hathaway."

And then Rihanna brought it home with this: “Damn, girl, you got an ass!”

Naturally, Anne said this made her totally fan-girl out, like, "Really?!" To which Rihanna responded, “You got an ass like me!”

I mean, who doesn’t want to hear they have a bootay like RiRi?!

Watch the full interview here:

 

Unfortunately, Anne's been battling fat-shamers for awhile now. She recently took to Instagram to highlight her new strength routine, writing, “I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well," she wrote. "To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you.” Get 'em, Anne.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts 6 keto rules to follow even if you're not actually ketobullet
2 Girl Smarts The keto reset diet is basically an easier way to burn fat...bullet
3 Girl Smarts What is the keto flu and why does it make me feel horrible?bullet

Related Articles

Rihanna Singer steps out in New York looking icy in baby blue mini-dress
Rihanna vs Cardi B Who wore this metallic Givenchy dress better?
CFDA Awards 2018 These celebrities did not come to play on the red carpet
Fenty Beauty Model of the moment, Slick Woods, gives us the ultimate Fenty tutorial
Fenty Beauty This Jackie Aina review the new 'Beach Please' collection is hilarious
Davido, Wizkid From Lagos to the world, Nigerian pop giants are shutting down arenas globally
Rihanna Pop star looks sensational in a denim mini-skirt
Fenty Beauty How to get a highlight just like Rihanna
Billboard Music Awards 2018 Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran win big at music ceremony

Women's Health

9 heart disease facts every woman needs to know
Girl Smarts 9 heart disease facts every woman needs to know
Is Anal Sex Safe?
Sex & Relationships Is anal sex safe?
Kim Kardashian barely does any cardio, according to her trainer
Girl Smarts Kim Kardashian barely does any cardio, according to her trainer
Starbucks' keto-friendly pink drink sounds awesome and disgusting at the same time
Girl Smarts Starbucks' keto-friendly pink drink sounds awesome and disgusting at the same time