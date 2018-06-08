Rihanna just gave Anne Hathaway the best compliment about her butt

news

Anne Hathaway just got the world's biggest ego boost from none other than Rihanna. (Cue all the jealous emotions.)

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 35-year-old actress recalled heading to the set of her first movie post-baby, Ocean’s 8 (just released this weekend).

"I’ve really come to terms with the pressure to look a certain way as an actress, and I don’t beat myself up about that stuff anymore, but after I had my son the weight was really slow to come off," Anne told Ellen. "So I was a different size than I normally am."

Luckily, as soon as she walked on set, she was basically barraged with compliments from the most badass group of women in Hollywood. (NBD, right?)

Sandra Bullock said, "Looking good mama."

Cate Blanchett followed this with, "Nice jeans, Hathaway."

And then Rihanna brought it home with this: “Damn, girl, you got an ass!”

Naturally, Anne said this made her totally fan-girl out, like, "Really?!" To which Rihanna responded, “You got an ass like me!”

I mean, who doesn’t want to hear they have a bootay like RiRi?!

Watch the full interview here:

Unfortunately, Anne's been battling fat-shamers for awhile now. She recently took to Instagram to highlight her new strength routine, writing, “I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well," she wrote. "To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you.” Get 'em, Anne.