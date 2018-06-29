Pulse.ng logo
'RHOA' star Kandi Burruss reveals her daughter Riley lost 52 pounds

“I’m so proud of my baby,” Kandi wrote. "Last year (around September I think) riley decided to get serious about being fit."

(GETTY IMAGES)
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss shared a #proudmom photo on Instagram today, revealing that her 15-year-old daughter, Riley, lost 52 pounds.

“I’m so proud of my baby,” Kandi wrote. "Last year (around September I think) riley decided to get serious about being fit."

I#emo#4oCZ##m so proud of my baby @rileyburruss! Last year (around September I think) Riley decided to get serious about being fit. With the help of her trainer @iamthekingoffitness she#emo#4oCZ##s lost 52lbs!!!! & she did it the right way by working out 5 days a week & watching her calorie intake. Shout out to her friends @olivervett & @jake.vett who worked out with her & helped her to stick to it. They also lost between 40-50lbs. Y#emo#4oCZ##all just don#emo#4oCZ##t understand how hard it is to grow up in front of the public eye & in front of social media trolls who make negative comments about kids weight. Luckily Riley has tough skin & doesn#emo#4oCZ##t let it bother her but as her mom it used to piss me off when trolls would make negative comments about her size. Nobody knew she was over 200lbs because my daughter is tall. She#emo#4oCZ##s 5#emo#4oCZ##9. & to be honest she wouldn#emo#4oCZ##t tell anybody how much she weighed but now she proudly shares it because she wants to motivate other people who are going thru the Weightloss struggle. Riley is still working out 5 days a week. I#emo#4oCZ##m so proud of her dedication. Now she doesn#emo#4oCZ##t need help to stick to it because she#emo#4oCZ##s got that self discipline that I don#emo#4oCZ##t even have... Riley wants to help other young people get fit & help them thru the challenges she faced. Stay tuned to what my young boss has coming next! #ProudMom #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

 

Riley enlisted trainer, Kory Phillips (a.k.a. @iamthekingoffitness) to help her get in shape, according to Kandi"She did it the right way by working out 5 days a week & watching her calorie intake," she said.

Riley clearly looked amazing before and after her weight loss, but Kandi noted that growing up in the public eye was definitely a challenge-for both mother and daughter.

“Y’all just don’t understand how hard it is to grow up in front of the public eye & in front of social media trolls who make negative comments about kids weight," Kandi wrote. "Luckily Riley has tough skin & doesn’t let it bother her but as her mom it used to piss me off when trolls would make negative comments about her size.”

Riley's feeling herself too, sharing her weight-loss journey on her own Instagram, and inviting others to join her.

“I’ve been seeing peoples comments about them struggling with weight loss. I know the struggle & its real. But it can be done,” Riley also wrote on her own before and after photo. “Roll with me and lets do it together!”

 

Even after her 52-pound weight loss, Riley's still going strong in the gym, too. "Riley is still working out 5 days a week," Kandi wrote. "Now doesn't need help to stick to it because she's got that self disciple that I don't even have."

Kandi ended her post by saying, "stay tuned to what my young boss has coming next," so clearly Riley isn't done making moves yet.

