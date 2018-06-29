'RHOA' star Kandi Burruss reveals her daughter Riley lost 52 pounds

news

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss shared a #proudmom photo on Instagram today, revealing that her 15-year-old daughter, Riley, lost 52 pounds.

“I’m so proud of my baby,” Kandi wrote. "Last year (around September I think) riley decided to get serious about being fit."

Riley enlisted trainer, Kory Phillips (a.k.a. @iamthekingoffitness) to help her get in shape, according to Kandi. "She did it the right way by working out 5 days a week & watching her calorie intake," she said.

Riley clearly looked amazing before and after her weight loss, but Kandi noted that growing up in the public eye was definitely a challenge-for both mother and daughter.

“Y’all just don’t understand how hard it is to grow up in front of the public eye & in front of social media trolls who make negative comments about kids weight," Kandi wrote. "Luckily Riley has tough skin & doesn’t let it bother her but as her mom it used to piss me off when trolls would make negative comments about her size.”

Riley's feeling herself too, sharing her weight-loss journey on her own Instagram, and inviting others to join her.

“I’ve been seeing peoples comments about them struggling with weight loss. I know the struggle & its real. But it can be done,” Riley also wrote on her own before and after photo. “Roll with me and lets do it together!”

Even after her 52-pound weight loss, Riley's still going strong in the gym, too. "Riley is still working out 5 days a week," Kandi wrote. "Now doesn't need help to stick to it because she's got that self disciple that I don't even have."

Kandi ended her post by saying, "stay tuned to what my young boss has coming next," so clearly Riley isn't done making moves yet.