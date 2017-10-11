Relationships and Sex :  You can take these 3 sex toys with you literally anywhere you go

On flights, you get one carry-on and one personal item. But security needn't know how personal. A third of women travel with a sex toy, per a new survey. Here, three of our fave sneaky and packable buzzers.

1. WE-VIBE WISH

Its vibrations are no louder than whisper-level, and it easily passes for a handheld massager, which in a way it is.

2. WOMANIZER 2GO

This vibe's unique suction technology mimics oral sex and looks like lipstick, giving you plausible deniability if anyone spots it.

3. NU SENSUELLE JOIE BULLET VIBRATOR

Fits in your palm, looks like a charger, has 15 vibration functions, and comes with a travel bag!

This article originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!