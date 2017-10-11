Relationships and Sex :  You can take these 3 sex toys with you literally anywhere you go

TSA? No problem.
Its vibrations are no louder than whisper-level, and it easily passes for a handheld massager, which in a way it is.
This vibe's unique suction technology mimics oral sex and looks like lipstick, giving you plausible deniability if anyone spots it.
Fits in your palm, looks like a charger, has 15 vibration functions, and comes with a travel bag!
This article originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!