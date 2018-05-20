OMG Kate Middleton looks amazing at the royal wedding — 3 weeks after giving birth

Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Kate gave birth to His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge on Friday, April 27, just three weeks before Harry and Meghan tied the knot.

(GETTY IMAGES)
Remember that time Kate Middleton gave birth less than a month agoIf you forgot, we wouldn't blame you, because Kate just showed up to the royal wedding looking ah-freaking-mazing.

just three weeks before Harry and Meghan tied the knot.

TBH, Kate looked gorgeous even hours after the birth, when she appeared outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London with baby Louis and Prince William. (See how experts analyzed Will and Kate's body language after their third child together.)

play (GETTY IMAGES)

 

Kate arrived at the royal wedding to escort Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, who are serving as pageboy and bridesmaid respectively. (It's traditional in the U.K. for the wedding party to be made up of children.)

play (GETTY IMAGES)

 

 

During the ceremony, she was seated right next to her stepmother-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

play (GETTY IMAGES)

 

(Did Kate give her MIL the side-eye? Or is it just us?):

 

Kate's polished post-baby look didn't go unnoticed by fans.

 

Speculation over Kate's outfit was high, with some wondering whether she should have worn white. (To be fair, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, also wore a lighter color-it's not a taboo in the U.K. to wear white to weddings.)

 

Hold-up, though. Apparently Kate's dress is more yellow than white. A statement released by Kensington Palace announced the details of Kate's royal wedding outfit: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge will be wearing a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen.

“The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing a hat designed by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo.”

So the dress appears to be pale yellow-not white.

Others noted that Kate's dress looked very similar to the one she wore at Princess Charlotte's christening.

 

Yep, it's definitely the same dress:

  play (GETTY IMAGES)

play (GETTY IMAGES)

 

But not only did she wear the dress to Charlotte's christening-she also wore it to the Queen's birthday.

 

Seems like Kate was pretty determined to not accidentally pull a "Pippa" on her new sister-in-law's big day.

