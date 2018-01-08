Odd Enough :  This woman died of breast Cancer hours after getting married—And her story will tear you apart

"Nobody thought she would've made it that far. She proved them all wrong."
The couple tied the knot at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut, Heather clad in her wedding dress and lying on a gurney with her bouquet in her lap. Her friend, photographer Christina Lee, posted a series of photos on Instagram from the ceremony, documenting what would turn out to be "her final moments with us," as Lee put it in a caption.
Earned her wings! One of my dearest friends got married this past Friday, December 22nd, to the man of her dreams. She had been battling stage 4 cancer and it had spread all throughout her body, but she was determined to marry her soul mate. Less than 24 hours later her spirit flew from her body and ascended to be with God. I am in awe of the strength Dave's love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. Heather, I miss and love you more than I can say. Thank you for sharing this life's journey with me. #emo#77iP##
Heather passed away 18 hours after the ceremony, one year after the couple got engaged. A photo from the ceremony, in which she raises her arms above her head in victory, has since gone viral.
"It reminds me of someone who is crossing the finish line of a marathon or something," David told Fox 2 St. Louis. "Nobody thought she would've made it that far. She proved them all wrong and that's what that photo says to me."
I am in awe of the strength Dave's love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. I pray these moments give Dave the same strength now to carry on the legacy of their love. Heather, you are greatly missed. The earth froze yesterday as the warmth of your light ascended to be with God for eternity. Until we meet again my dear friend. Watch over us. Original post from 12/24/17.
"She wanted a big wedding, and in a way, this is kind of giving it to her, because she is able to shout from the rooftops that she loves Dave and is able to say, 'I'm his wife,'" Christina added.
Heather and David met in May 2015 at a swing dance class. On December 23, 2016, David planned to propose—but that same day, Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer. The diagnosis didn't sway David, though.
Standing in front of everyone in the chapel, I was hesitant to pull out my camera. As someone who wanted nothing more than to see my friend truly happy, I felt I had to capture these images, which by this point I knew were her final moments with us. What you clearly see here is two people who were destined to be joined as one. A love like no other captured for all to see. My gift to her.
"She didn't know I was going to propose that night, but I said to myself, she needs to know she's not going to go down this road alone," he told Fox 2. "We went out on the carriage ride and I proposed to her under a street light."
Less than a week later, however, Heather's diagnosis worsened to a triple negative, which constitutes 10 to 20 percent of all breast cancer diagnoses in the United States; is one of the more aggressive, difficult-to-treat forms of the disease; and spreads quickly. As David told Fox 2, the couple found out in September 2017 that the cancer had reached Heather's brain. "A couple months later, she was on life support with a breathing tube," he said.
Heather's mother, Linda Lindsay, poured out light, love and support on Heather and all of us who were there with her. The amount of strength her mom showed could only be possible because of her unwavering faith in God, despite the certainty she would lose her only daughter on this earth. Her outpouring of selfless love reminded me of Heather's reaction to tragedy in other's lives. Heather has shown me this same care when I was in a very dark and hopeless place. She learned this language of love from her family and was able to comfort others in this same way. Like mother like daughter. Missing you this Christmas morning, Heather, but I know you are celebrating with the one who gives us the real joy and peace of the Christmas season. Sing and dance with the angels for me today. Merry Christmas my dear friend!
David explained that Heather's doctors advised the pair move up their wedding date, originally slated for December 30. With both parties committed to saying "I do," family and friends gathered in the hospital chapel on the 22nd instead.
Heather chose to spend her last hours celebrating surrounded by people she loved and who loved her. How do I know God is real? Because He was filling her with joy despite the fact that outwardly her body was failing. She chose to let God carry her, instead of wasting her last hours angry at him for allowing this illness. And carry her he did. He carried her home.
"I knew it was going to be the last time we were going to be together in a love way, it just seemed like the strangest funeral I've ever been to," David said. "She's my great love, and I'm going to lose her, but I'm not losing her forever."