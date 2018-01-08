Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Odd Enough :  This woman died of breast Cancer hours after getting married—And her story will tear you apart

Odd Enough This woman died of breast Cancer hours after getting married—And her story will tear you apart

"Nobody thought she would've made it that far. She proved them all wrong."

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Heather Mosher's wedding vows were among her last words: The 31-year-old cancer patient passed away fewer than 24 hours after her wedding to David Mosher on December 22, Time reports.

The couple tied the knot at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut, Heather clad in her wedding dress and lying on a gurney with her bouquet in her lap. Her friend, photographer Christina Lee, posted a series of photos on Instagram from the ceremony, documenting what would turn out to be "her final moments with us," as Lee put it in a caption.

 

Heather passed away 18 hours after the ceremony, one year after the couple got engaged. A photo from the ceremony, in which she raises her arms above her head in victory, has since gone viral.

"It reminds me of someone who is crossing the finish line of a marathon or something," David told Fox 2 St. Louis. "Nobody thought she would've made it that far. She proved them all wrong and that's what that photo says to me."

 

"She wanted a big wedding, and in a way, this is kind of giving it to her, because she is able to shout from the rooftops that she loves Dave and is able to say, 'I'm his wife,'" Christina added.

Heather and David met in May 2015 at a swing dance class. On December 23, 2016, David planned to propose—but that same day, Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer. The diagnosis didn't sway David, though.

 

"She didn't know I was going to propose that night, but I said to myself, she needs to know she's not going to go down this road alone," he told Fox 2. "We went out on the carriage ride and I proposed to her under a street light."

Less than a week later, however, Heather's diagnosis worsened to a triple negative, which constitutes 10 to 20 percent of all breast cancer diagnoses in the United States; is one of the more aggressive, difficult-to-treat forms of the disease; and spreads quickly. As David told Fox 2, the couple found out in September 2017 that the cancer had reached Heather's brain. "A couple months later, she was on life support with a breathing tube," he said.

Heather's mother, Linda Lindsay, poured out light, love and support on Heather and all of us who were there with her. The amount of strength her mom showed could only be possible because of her unwavering faith in God, despite the certainty she would lose her only daughter on this earth. Her outpouring of selfless love reminded me of Heather's reaction to tragedy in other's lives. Heather has shown me this same care when I was in a very dark and hopeless place. She learned this language of love from her family and was able to comfort others in this same way. Like mother like daughter. Missing you this Christmas morning, Heather, but I know you are celebrating with the one who gives us the real joy and peace of the Christmas season. Sing and dance with the angels for me today. Merry Christmas my dear friend!

A post shared by Christina (@christina.lee.photography) on

 

David explained that Heather's doctors advised the pair move up their wedding date, originally slated for December 30. With both parties committed to saying "I do," family and friends gathered in the hospital chapel on the 22nd instead.

 

"I knew it was going to be the last time we were going to be together in a love way, it just seemed like the strangest funeral I've ever been to," David said. "She's my great love, and I'm going to lose her, but I'm not losing her forever."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Weight Loss Are you making this huge weight loss mistake?bullet
2 Weight Loss This 7-minute workout can actually help you lose weightbullet
3 Odd Enough This photo reveals what Carrie Underwood looks like after...bullet

Related Articles

Weight Loss Everything you need to know before you try an intermittent fasting diet
Health Tips What is 'raw' water—And is it actually good for you?
Sex & Relationship 'I sleep with my dog but my new guy doesn't like it—Now what?'
Fitness What it really means to 'zip up your abs' during core work
Weight Loss This 7-minute workout can actually help you lose weight
Girl Smarts Should you get a bikini wax if you're on your period?
Weight Loss Are you making this huge weight loss mistake?
Weight Loss How much Kale is safe to eat in a week?
Fitness The number-one sign your abs workouts aren't working
Girl Smarts This bad habit might actually be really good for you

Women's Health

Weight Loss Everything you need to know before you try an intermittent fasting diet
Health Tips What is 'raw' water—And is it actually good for you?
Sex & Relationship 'I sleep with my dog but my new guy doesn't like it—Now what?'
Fitness What it really means to 'zip up your abs' during core work