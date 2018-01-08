Odd Enough :  This woman died of breast Cancer hours after getting married—And her story will tear you apart

news

Heather Mosher's wedding vows were among her last words: The 31-year-old cancer patient passed away fewer than 24 hours after her wedding to David Mosher on December 22, Time reports.

The couple tied the knot at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut, Heather clad in her wedding dress and lying on a gurney with her bouquet in her lap. Her friend, photographer Christina Lee, posted a series of photos on Instagram from the ceremony, documenting what would turn out to be "her final moments with us," as Lee put it in a caption.

Heather passed away 18 hours after the ceremony, one year after the couple got engaged. A photo from the ceremony, in which she raises her arms above her head in victory, has since gone viral.

"It reminds me of someone who is crossing the finish line of a marathon or something," David told Fox 2 St. Louis. "Nobody thought she would've made it that far. She proved them all wrong and that's what that photo says to me."

"She wanted a big wedding, and in a way, this is kind of giving it to her, because she is able to shout from the rooftops that she loves Dave and is able to say, 'I'm his wife,'" Christina added.

Heather and David met in May 2015 at a swing dance class. On December 23, 2016, David planned to propose—but that same day, Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer. The diagnosis didn't sway David, though.

"She didn't know I was going to propose that night, but I said to myself, she needs to know she's not going to go down this road alone," he told Fox 2. "We went out on the carriage ride and I proposed to her under a street light."

Less than a week later, however, Heather's diagnosis worsened to a triple negative, which constitutes 10 to 20 percent of all breast cancer diagnoses in the United States; is one of the more aggressive, difficult-to-treat forms of the disease; and spreads quickly. As David told Fox 2, the couple found out in September 2017 that the cancer had reached Heather's brain. "A couple months later, she was on life support with a breathing tube," he said.

David explained that Heather's doctors advised the pair move up their wedding date, originally slated for December 30. With both parties committed to saying "I do," family and friends gathered in the hospital chapel on the 22nd instead.

"I knew it was going to be the last time we were going to be together in a love way, it just seemed like the strangest funeral I've ever been to," David said. "She's my great love, and I'm going to lose her, but I'm not losing her forever."