Odd Enough :  Carrie Underwood reveals she suffered a devastating injury to her face

Carrie Underwood announced in November that she broke her wrist after falling outside her home. And now she's sharing with fans that her injuries were even more extensive than she originally admitted.

Carrie revealed in a post to her fan club members that she also needed stitches in her face from the fall. "There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote in the note, per Entertainment Tonight. "It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

Carrie said that in addition to breaking her wrist, “I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [her husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

Carrie canceled a benefit show in Nashville after she fell and hasn’t appeared in public since. She also hasn’t shown her face on Instagram in the seven weeks since the accident, although she posted a shot of herself bundled up in the cold last week. "When in five degree weather, wrap your @caliabycarrie scarf around your neck and face...you keep warm AND look like an awesome winter snow ninja!" she captioned the pic, which showed her eyes and not much else.

Carrie, who didn’t mention her injury on Instagram, says she’s healing but "not quite looking the same."

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful," she wrote. "I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

Carrie says she’s “determined” to make 2018 “amazing” before adding, "And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."