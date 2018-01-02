Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Odd Enough :  Carrie Underwood reveals she suffered a devastating injury to her face

Odd Enough Carrie Underwood reveals she suffered a devastating injury to her face

"I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Carrie Underwood announced in November that she broke her wrist after falling outside her home. And now she's sharing with fans that her injuries were even more extensive than she originally admitted.

Carrie revealed in a post to her fan club members that she also needed stitches in her face from the fall. "There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote in the note, per Entertainment Tonight. "It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

Carrie said that in addition to breaking her wrist, “I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [her husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

Carrie canceled a benefit show in Nashville after she fell and hasn’t appeared in public since. She also hasn’t shown her face on Instagram in the seven weeks since the accident, although she posted a shot of herself bundled up in the cold last week. "When in five degree weather, wrap your @caliabycarrie scarf around your neck and face...you keep warm AND look like an awesome winter snow ninja!" she captioned the pic, which showed her eyes and not much else.

 

Carrie, who didn’t mention her injury on Instagram, says she’s healing but "not quite looking the same."

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful," she wrote. "I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

Carrie says she’s “determined” to make 2018 “amazing” before adding, "And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts Your itchy vagina might be caused by one of these hidden...bullet
2 Weight Loss Can coconut oil really help you lose weight?bullet
3 Fitness What's the best way to tone your butt? We put 2 glute...bullet

Related Articles

Odd Enough 'This ritual helped me when I was spiraling into depression'
Fitness What's the best way to tone your butt? We put 2 glute bridges to the test
Girl Smarts Your itchy vagina might be caused by one of these hidden culprits
Weight Loss Can coconut oil really help you lose weight?
Odd Enough This is when you should actually get started on your New Year's resolution
Sex & Relationship This is why people kiss on New Year's eve
Odd Enough This woman's disturbing skin-cancer selfie went viral and the impact was huge
Odd Enough This model lost a leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome—And now she might lose the other
Health Tips California just issued a warning about cell-phone radiation—How worried should you be?
Weight Loss Does the military diet work?

Women's Health

Odd Enough This ob-gyn gave birth and then helped her patient deliver twins just hours later
Weight Loss The 4 foods you should prep now to eat healthy all week long
Girl Smarts 'I went blonde and here's what happened next'
Odd Enough 'This ritual helped me when I was spiraling into depression'